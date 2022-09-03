Read full article on original website
Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye
A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident that happened north of the Wye.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire triples in size, now 10,847 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest tripled in size on Tuesday, from 3,028 acres to 10,847. Overnight infrared mapping was conducted at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The daily flight log notes...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
NBCMontana
Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
Mill Lake Fire west of Corvallis burning 450 acres
The Mill Lake Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest which is 12 miles west of Corvallis has burned 450 acres.
Police Arrest Individual for Stabbing a Woman in Missoula
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area in the 600 block of Cregg Lane for a reported stabbing that had just occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Multiple officers arrived on scene and were provided...
montanarightnow.com
Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville
A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
"Agitated" black bear reported near M Trailhead Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., UMPD received a report of a bear in the area of lot U, near the M trailhead.
Wildfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports air quality conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy."
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
Fairfield Sun Times
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from vendor at Sanders County Fair
PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair. On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
Bear seen on UM campus in Missoula
The University of Montana Police Department reports a bear was seen at around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana food pantry visits double over summer months
MISSOULA, Mont. - The on-campus food pantry at University of Montana is working to keep up with growing need with fall semester underway. Visits to the pantry doubled over the summer months with 586 total visits from June through August, compared to 231 visits over the same stretch of time last summer.
Ravalli County man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Victor man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
