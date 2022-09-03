South San Francisco, CA September 6, 2022 from SSFPD. A Bay Area native, Officer Michael Valdes graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. Michael played both high school and collegiate baseball where he held leadership roles on several teams. Prior to police work, Michael held several different jobs including being an ambassador with the Junior Giants. During that time, Michael helped bring baseball to disadvantaged youth of all ages and backgrounds in the Hunter’s Point/Bay View area. Michael was also a head baseball coach and has given baseball lessons to kids for several years.

