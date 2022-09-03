Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
everythingsouthcity.com
Buri Buri Elementary Panda Express Restaurant Night September 22nd Online Order Fundraiser
South San Francisco, CA September 7, 2022 h/t to Janice Stone. Buri Buri Elementary School, located in South San Francisco, has partnered with Panda Express NATIONWIDE for their September 22nd Virtual Fundraiser, allowing supporters near and far the opportunity to support the Buri Buri Bobcats! By using Panda Express online ordering for your delivered or pickup meal on September 22nd, along with code 909612 in the the fundraiser code box during online checkout at www.pandaexpress.com , our students will realize 28% of all purchases pre-tax and fees.
everythingsouthcity.com
SSFPD Officer Michael Valdes Announced as New Liaison Officer for SSFUSD
South San Francisco, CA September 6, 2022 from SSFPD. A Bay Area native, Officer Michael Valdes graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. Michael played both high school and collegiate baseball where he held leadership roles on several teams. Prior to police work, Michael held several different jobs including being an ambassador with the Junior Giants. During that time, Michael helped bring baseball to disadvantaged youth of all ages and backgrounds in the Hunter’s Point/Bay View area. Michael was also a head baseball coach and has given baseball lessons to kids for several years.
everythingsouthcity.com
Caltrain Board Proclaims September Rail Safety and Suicide Prevention Month
South San Francisco, CA September 7, 2022 Press Release. For most people living and working along the rail corridor, the sight of Caltrain operating daily service up and down the Peninsula is commonplace. However, complacency around a heavy commuter train and relatively open access to the rails often leads to tragedy.
everythingsouthcity.com
Excessive Heat in South San Francisco – the Struggle is Real
Reports coming out of South San Francisco show temperatures as high as 103, while most are showing in the mid-90s. The 10-day forecast shows some cooler weather coming with temperatures in the 70s but with the wind picking up throughout the week. While we haven’t found any formal cooling stations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythingsouthcity.com
Power Outage in South San Francisco
UPDATE 4:25pm: Most of the power has been restored with a few pockets still without power per this map below. PGE has reported ‘an underground utility vault failure has caused a wide area of power outages (in parts of South San Francisco). Traffic lights are out and should be tritiated as a 4-way stop sign.
everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of September 14th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
everythingsouthcity.com
Peninsula Clean Energy Update: Please reduce electricity use TODAY (Sept. 6) from 4 – 9 p.m
South San Francisco, Ca September 6, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Clean Energy. {Note: parts of SSF are currently experiencing a power outage more HERE}. Due to extreme heat, the California electric grid is experiencing increased demand and is at risk of potential power outages. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has issued a Flex Alert and Energy Emergency Alert 1 – calling for energy conservation from 4 – 9 p.m. today.
everythingsouthcity.com
County Executive Mike Callagy Unveils a Final Budget Focusing on Economic Recovery, Equity
South San Francisco, CA September 7, 2022 Press Release. Board of Supervisors to consider proposal on September 27. County Executive Mike Callagy today released a final budget proposal that focuses on long-term goals: ending homelessness, advancing an equity-based COVID-19 economic recovery; and creating modern and efficient public buildings. The proposal...
Comments / 0