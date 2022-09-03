Read full article on original website
SSFPD Officer Michael Valdes Announced as New Liaison Officer for SSFUSD
South San Francisco, CA September 6, 2022 from SSFPD. A Bay Area native, Officer Michael Valdes graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. Michael played both high school and collegiate baseball where he held leadership roles on several teams. Prior to police work, Michael held several different jobs including being an ambassador with the Junior Giants. During that time, Michael helped bring baseball to disadvantaged youth of all ages and backgrounds in the Hunter’s Point/Bay View area. Michael was also a head baseball coach and has given baseball lessons to kids for several years.
Buri Buri Elementary Panda Express Restaurant Night September 22nd Online Order Fundraiser
South San Francisco, CA September 7, 2022 h/t to Janice Stone. Buri Buri Elementary School, located in South San Francisco, has partnered with Panda Express NATIONWIDE for their September 22nd Virtual Fundraiser, allowing supporters near and far the opportunity to support the Buri Buri Bobcats! By using Panda Express online ordering for your delivered or pickup meal on September 22nd, along with code 909612 in the the fundraiser code box during online checkout at www.pandaexpress.com , our students will realize 28% of all purchases pre-tax and fees.
Fundraising effort launched for Oakland educator caring for siblings who lost both parents to COVID
OAKLAND, Calif. - A fundraising effort has been launched to help an Oakland educator find housing and support her two younger siblings after the family lost both parents to COVID-19. Maricruz Martinez’s step-father, Carlos Reyes, died on August 4, last year, just weeks shy of his 53rd birthday. Martinez said he was the only father she'd had.
The City of South San Francisco Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month with Installation of Park Bench on Linden Avenue
Today the City of South San Francisco recognized September as Suicide Prevention Month with the installation of the yellow bench on Linen Avenue which was unveiled to show the crisis phone number, 988. September 10th is International Suicide Prevention Day, the date was first established in 1960 in Vienna, and today the W.H.O states there are approximately 700,000 suicides worldwide each year. As of July 2022 the 988 crisis number is live nationally.
‘Deeply intellectual’: Former Berkeley High School teacher Frank Schooley dies
Former Berkeley High School teacher Frank Schooley died at age 83 Aug. 10 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Having been a priest at Clerics of Saint Viator and a doctoral history student at UC Berkeley, Schooley worked as a researcher at RCM Capital Management before finding his true calling at Berkeley High School. There, he developed a mentorship program for students in the Computer Academy and coordinated the Berkeley Experiential Senior Transition, or BEST, Program.
Mill Valley Arts Festival lines up stellar group of Marin musicians
It was a hot Labor Day weekend in Marin, but in terms of art and music, it’s nothing compared to what’s coming to Mill Valley shortly. It’s predicted to be Marin’s best post-pandemic music gathering. The Mill Valley Arts Festival – aside from displaying world class artists – will feature a stellar musical lineup on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
Excessive Heat in South San Francisco – the Struggle is Real
Reports coming out of South San Francisco show temperatures as high as 103, while most are showing in the mid-90s. The 10-day forecast shows some cooler weather coming with temperatures in the 70s but with the wind picking up throughout the week. While we haven’t found any formal cooling stations...
8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About
UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
Free admission to SF neighborhood pools
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The City of San Francisco will be offering free admission to many of its city pools Tuesday and Wednesday, the city announced in a press release Tuesday. Residents of San Francisco are encouraged to take a break from the heat, including at the only city-operated outdoor pool, the Mission Community […]
24th St. BART Plaza has become the Mission’s Tenderloin
Angel — we’ll call him Angel — didn’t see the argument break out. But he could certainly hear it. It was in English, which, he notes, both the warring parties spoke impeccably. Arguments erupt at 24th Street BART Plaza between vendors all the time. This Aug....
Elia “Coming Soon” to Downtown Walnut Creek
In June, we learned that Pleasanton based Greek restaurant Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and their Coming Soon signage is now up. Check out their various menus here.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On
All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
Relentless Heat Forces Bay Area Schools to Shorten Classes, Cancel Outdoor Activities
The scorching heat wave has forced some Bay Area schools to cancel outdoor activities and shorten classes. While each school district is tackling the relentless heat differently, educators all have a common goal of keeping students safe and in class as long as there are no extended outages. In San...
Salesforce Tower Trolled For Displaying 'Power Down' Message While Half the Building's Lights Were On
Were that many people still at work after dark inside Salesforce Tower on Tuesday night? Or was the building being a hypocrite while half its lights were on, telling us all to save power with a blaring message across its crown. "POWER DOWN," it said. Not a few San Franciscans...
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years
According to the FBI, Arianna Fitts, then 2, and her 32-year-old mother, Nicole Fitts, were reported missing by family members April 5, 2016. Just three days later, Nicole's body was found in a shallow hole in a park just south of San Francisco.
'Modern Landscape' debuts in Danville
The latest exhibit at Danville’s Village Theatre and Art Gallery kicked off this summer, offering a modern twist on a classic artistic tradition. “Modern Landscape” showcases the landscape paintings of six artists from across the country, and sees the return of curator and artist Ellen Levine Dodd. “These...
