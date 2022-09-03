ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

cwbradio.com

Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
WISCONSIN STATE
When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin-grown ginseng is in demand around the world

Before I ran for Alice in Dairyland, I had little idea of what ginseng was, how it was grown, or what it looked like. Fast forward to today, after touring several ginseng operations in Wisconsin, I have discovered how important this small root is to our agriculture community. Ginseng roots...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Land Trust receives Egg Harbor shoreline donation

You will hopefully see birds make a pit stop along the shores of Egg Harbor thanks to a land donation to the Door County Land Trust. Executive Director Emily Wood announced over the weekend that the Nevins family donated two parcels totaling over nine acres of land. The Nevins donated the land near Egg Harbor as a tribute to their parents, Pat and Gordy. The land has been in the family’s hands for three generations, with Gordy inheriting the land from his father, Harry, who bought the land from Door County naturalist Ferdinand Hotz. Susan, Nancy, and Lori Nevins enjoyed the experience with their parents on the land but ultimately decided donating the land to the Door County Land Trust was in the area’s best interest to protect it and honor their parents' lives.
EGG HARBOR, WI
spmetrowire.com

Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list

State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin vaccine providers prepare to administer updated COVID-19 booster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccine providers are preparing to administer the newest COVID-19 booster shots that target the latest variant strains. The bivalent shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections. Hy-Vee revealed Tuesday night that...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers

Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County breaks COVID hospitalization streak

Door County did not report any new hospitalizations in its weekly COVID-19 situation update for the first time since July 25th. Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19, along with 82 total tests submitted, were the lowest in several weeks. Numbers do not include those who use at-home tests. Kewaunee County reported one new hospitalization and 27 additional cases of COVID-19 during their Friday update. Both counties are among the 29 in the state currently at the medium community level for COVID-19.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
seehafernews.com

Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle Northeast Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the northern lights were captured by viewers Sunday night. The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. Did you see the northern lights? Share a photo or video with us here:. According to the National Weather Service, auroras are the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Wisconsin is One Of The States On Salmon Recall List

WASHINGTON DC (MetroSource-WTAQ) – FDA officials are recalling contaminated smoked salmon sold in ten states, including Wisconsin. St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their four-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon because of potential listeria contamination. The products were also shipped to stores...
WISCONSIN STATE

