You will hopefully see birds make a pit stop along the shores of Egg Harbor thanks to a land donation to the Door County Land Trust. Executive Director Emily Wood announced over the weekend that the Nevins family donated two parcels totaling over nine acres of land. The Nevins donated the land near Egg Harbor as a tribute to their parents, Pat and Gordy. The land has been in the family’s hands for three generations, with Gordy inheriting the land from his father, Harry, who bought the land from Door County naturalist Ferdinand Hotz. Susan, Nancy, and Lori Nevins enjoyed the experience with their parents on the land but ultimately decided donating the land to the Door County Land Trust was in the area’s best interest to protect it and honor their parents' lives.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO