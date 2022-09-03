Read full article on original website
wpr.org
As millions of birds migrate across the state, our windows pose a threat
In the next few months, hordes of birds will cloak Wisconsin's skies each night as they head south for winter. Last Tuesday night, more than 48 million birds flew over the state — the peak of this migratory season so far — soaring up to 2,600 feet high.
cwbradio.com
Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
wpr.org
'We farm the sun': For some Wisconsin dairy farmers, solar energy is a new source of income
A small town in Manitowoc County is home to two large-scale solar farms, and farmers statewide are making similar moves. Brent Sinkula has been operating the Irish Acres dairy farm for 12 years. Before that, it was his father's farm, and his home. "Since I was 5 years old, I...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin-grown ginseng is in demand around the world
Before I ran for Alice in Dairyland, I had little idea of what ginseng was, how it was grown, or what it looked like. Fast forward to today, after touring several ginseng operations in Wisconsin, I have discovered how important this small root is to our agriculture community. Ginseng roots...
doorcountydailynews.com
Land Trust receives Egg Harbor shoreline donation
You will hopefully see birds make a pit stop along the shores of Egg Harbor thanks to a land donation to the Door County Land Trust. Executive Director Emily Wood announced over the weekend that the Nevins family donated two parcels totaling over nine acres of land. The Nevins donated the land near Egg Harbor as a tribute to their parents, Pat and Gordy. The land has been in the family’s hands for three generations, with Gordy inheriting the land from his father, Harry, who bought the land from Door County naturalist Ferdinand Hotz. Susan, Nancy, and Lori Nevins enjoyed the experience with their parents on the land but ultimately decided donating the land to the Door County Land Trust was in the area’s best interest to protect it and honor their parents' lives.
When Wisconsin’s Fall Colors Expected to Be Their Most Beautiful in 2022
TV meteorologists say Fall began on September 1st and the calendar says the most photogenic season starts on the 22nd. See when 2022's best colors arrive. When Fall Colors in Wisconsin Will Be Their Most Beautiful in 2022. Your fall photos must have the perfect background and Wisconsin is one...
spmetrowire.com
Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list
State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
nbc15.com
Wisconsin vaccine providers prepare to administer updated COVID-19 booster
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccine providers are preparing to administer the newest COVID-19 booster shots that target the latest variant strains. The bivalent shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections. Hy-Vee revealed Tuesday night that...
wisfarmer.com
Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers
Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County breaks COVID hospitalization streak
Door County did not report any new hospitalizations in its weekly COVID-19 situation update for the first time since July 25th. Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19, along with 82 total tests submitted, were the lowest in several weeks. Numbers do not include those who use at-home tests. Kewaunee County reported one new hospitalization and 27 additional cases of COVID-19 during their Friday update. Both counties are among the 29 in the state currently at the medium community level for COVID-19.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
seehafernews.com
Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle Northeast Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the northern lights were captured by viewers Sunday night. The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. Did you see the northern lights? Share a photo or video with us here:. According to the National Weather Service, auroras are the...
Pumpkin spice cream puffs return to Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
For those who can't get enough pumpkin spice-flavored foods and drinks during the autumn season, you are in luck.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
WNCY
Wisconsin is One Of The States On Salmon Recall List
WASHINGTON DC (MetroSource-WTAQ) – FDA officials are recalling contaminated smoked salmon sold in ten states, including Wisconsin. St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their four-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon because of potential listeria contamination. The products were also shipped to stores...
