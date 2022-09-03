IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Work begins this week on Idaho Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The focus of this 20-year plan is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable and clean. Idaho Power develops a new plan every two years.

