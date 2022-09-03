Read full article on original website
Work begins on Idaho Power’s next long-range energyplan
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Work begins this week on Idaho Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The focus of this 20-year plan is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable and clean. Idaho Power develops a new plan every two years.
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act,...
Idaho part of $438.5 million agreement with Juul Labs
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would require JUUL...
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho’s Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow’s disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during...
Sage grouse lek attendance remains steady
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Sage grouse lek attendance remains steady according to data from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department lek counts this spring. In 2022, lek attendance was up slightly at 6% over last year. The appearance of more birds at leks is thought to be due to the natural population cycles of sage grouse combined with good moisture that benefited habitat.
Baby dies after being left in hot car, police investigating
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state...
