SEATTLE (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with a homer and double, Chicago took advantage of three errors, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday. The White Sox took two of three in the series and stayed on the heels of Cleveland and Minnesota in the crowded AL Central race. It looked early like it would be a series loss for the White Sox as Seattle starter Luis Castillo tied an American League record by striking out the first seven batters to start the game. But Castillo made a mistake giving up Jiménez’s two-out home run in the fourth inning, and watched Chicago rally for four runs in the sixth inning that started with a fielding error by third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO