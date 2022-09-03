Read full article on original website
Grota, Strege top local finishers in Algoma Invitational
Southern Door boasted the top runners in Tuesday's Algoma Invitational held at Peterson Park. In the boys' race, Ben Grota finished in third place overall, finishing the 5K with a time of 19:02 on the hilly course. Grota's finish helped lead the Eagles to a fourth-place finish with 105 points. Shawano placed all five of its runners in the top 10, including first-place finisher Ethan Onesti (17:29), to win the boys' side.
Soccer preview: Sturgeon Bay welcomes NEW Lutheran on 103. The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers will look for their first win in a week on Thursday night when NEW Lutheran visits Clark Field for a showdown. After 80 minutes of hard-fought soccer at Clark Field, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers Soccer team ended its match on Tuesday with a 0-0 tie against the De Pere Redbirds. The Clippers' last win also came in Packerland play when it beat Kiel. The Blazers come into the match with a 4-1-1 mark including a 7-0 victory over Kewaunee and an 8-0 over Kenosha Christian Life on August 27th.
Golfers battle conference opponents Tuesday
The area's two golf teams will start their post-Labor Day weeks with battles against conference foes Tuesday. Luxemburg-Casco will stick around town for its conference match against Denmark. Tee time is set for 3 p.m. Sturgeon Bay's action will be a Bay Conference affair with the Clippers joining Bonduel, Green...
Volleyball preview: Packerland heads out of conference
The Packerland teams will head out of the conference for its volleyball matches on Tuesday. Beginning at 7 p.m., Algoma is hosting West De Pere, Sevastopol is playing at home against Reedsville, and Sturgeon Bay is traveling to Shawano Community.
Lyle Elliott Spearo
Lyle Elliott Spearo, 69, of Sister Bay, passed away in the comfort of his home early Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 with his family at his side. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Bunny (Jeanette Marie Yurkew) of Sister Bay, with whom he was blessed to share almost 47 years of marriage with; two sons, Phillip (Rachel) Spearo of Pewaukee and Jesse (Lisa) Spearo, of Naples, FL; four grandchildren, Ellison and Brynn Spearo, and Croix and Dashiell Spearo; mother, Kathryn Ann Spearo of Sister Bay; sister Lana (Kevin Hall) of Ephraim; siblings-in-law, Theresa (Mike) Richardson of AZ, Barbara (Mike) Pittenger of CA, Michael Yurkew of Madison, and John (Penny) Yurkew of Beloit; nieces and nephews; many cousins; and so many dear friends.
Patricia Ann Everard
Patricia Ann Everard 75, died at home Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous four year battle with Breast Cancer. She went to walk with the Lord and her family and friends who went before her. She was born on March 8, 1947, in Green Bay,...
Jeffery Maxfield (Jeff) Weir
Jeffery Maxfield (Jeff) Weir, died the morning of September 6, 2022 at age of 85, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Born on August 3, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph Herman Weir and Velma (Coffiman) Weir. Named after early 20th century writer, Jeffery Farnol and artist, Maxfield Parrish.
Green Bay’s Shipyard District Is Open For Business
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shipyard District’s new business office is opening its doors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The office, located on S. Broadway, will be the headquarters of the nonprofit organization. It will be used to plan district-wide programs throughout Green Bay’s Shipyard District.
Sturgeon Bay to host walk, Sister Bay church hosts speaker on Alzheimer's
You can walk for more than just pets on Saturday as Sturgeon Bay will also be the host of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over $12,000 has already been raised to spread awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. It will be held at Graham Park, with the opening ceremony beginning at 9:40 a.m. before the walk kicks off at 10 a.m.
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Land Trust receives Egg Harbor shoreline donation
You will hopefully see birds make a pit stop along the shores of Egg Harbor thanks to a land donation to the Door County Land Trust. Executive Director Emily Wood announced over the weekend that the Nevins family donated two parcels totaling over nine acres of land. The Nevins donated the land near Egg Harbor as a tribute to their parents, Pat and Gordy. The land has been in the family’s hands for three generations, with Gordy inheriting the land from his father, Harry, who bought the land from Door County naturalist Ferdinand Hotz. Susan, Nancy, and Lori Nevins enjoyed the experience with their parents on the land but ultimately decided donating the land to the Door County Land Trust was in the area’s best interest to protect it and honor their parents' lives.
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
Destination Sturgeon Bay looks ahead to Harvest Fest
Summer’s last gasp was possibly this weekend, but Destination Sturgeon Bay has the festival for you if you’re already looking forward to fall. The Sturgeon Bay Harvest Fest and Street Art Auction take place on September 17th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it unofficially starts the night before. That is when the Old Bolts Car Club parades its classic vehicles through the streets of Sturgeon Bay before setting up shop at Martin Park. With an expanded farm and craft market, a stein holding contest, live music, food, and more, Destination Sturgeon Bay’s Rachel Malcore says a lot is going on to help you celebrate the beginning of fall.
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
Sturgeon Bay to close up WRA business
The City of Sturgeon Bay will take more steps at Tuesday’s common council meeting to assign past agreements back to the city that the Waterfront Redevelopment Authority (WRA) had made over the years. City Administrator Josh Van Lieshout says the council decided to dissolve the WRA about four years ago, and the lengthy process of reworking many of the real estate and development agreements the WRA was party to is slowly being accomplished.
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
'Vessel for the future:' New freighter brings versatility, greater load capacity to Great Lakes
The first U.S.-flagged Great Lakes bulk carrier in almost 40 years can now be spotted sailing the Great Lakes after embarking on her maiden voyage over a month ago.
Sturgeon Bay reassigns waterfront agreements from WRA to City
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved quickly on five agenda items on Tuesday, including three approved recommendations that will pave the way for the city to dissolve the Waterfront Redevelopment Authority. The council unanimously voted to reassign the interests of the WRA in the Stone Harbor Resort, Bridgeport Resort, and...
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
