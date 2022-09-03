Read full article on original website
Andre Kornhauser
4d ago
But it's always sunny in California. What is wrong with the governments? Have they not been planning for exception temperatures in a dessert state? Seems to me the electorate should vote in a new bunch of politicians.
S Cross
4d ago
If financial segregation and driving people out with continuous irrationality and criminal stupidity was the goal, CA folks occupying that government are succeeding hands down.
California Declares Grid Emergency As Power Use Nears 5-Year High
Officials fear blackouts in nation's largest state as a blistering heat wave rockets temperatures into the triple digits.
FOXBusiness
California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels
California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California
An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
FOXBusiness
California Gov. Newsom signs landmark fast-food workers bill, despite concerns it will drive up costs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a landmark bill that expands power and protections for fast-food workers despite opposition from restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumer costs. The landmark law, AB 257, creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers'...
FOXBusiness
California’s EV mandate is verging on a ‘hallucination', says Sen. Bill Cassidy
During an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., criticized California's electrical vehicle mandate, arguing that the state's government is failing at its "primary responsibility" to implement the necessary infrastructure for such a major modification in social engineering. SEN. BILL CASSIDY: Because if you just look at...
FOXBusiness
West Virginia coal miners help tourists push their dead electric car
An electric vehicle broke down in West Virginia on Friday, but a group of coal miners were quick to help out. The EV broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County as the driver was headed to Davis for a weekend getaway. Photographs shared on Facebook by Tucker County Republican...
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
California legislature adjourns in heat wave, leaves Newsom in hot seat
SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills - his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.Some hot button bills fizzled: allowing minors age...
Bakersfield Channel
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
FOXBusiness
Texas tax revenue jumps by record 26% as inflation rages
Texas is raking in a record-high amount in tax revenue, thanks in part to economic growth and surging inflation pushing the cost of everyday goods higher. The Lone Star State collected $77.2 billion in taxes in the fiscal year through August, up 25.6% from the previous fiscal year, according to a release from state Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The Daily Planet
‘Be prepared. Pay attention’
Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Hundreds coming in stimulus payment
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
