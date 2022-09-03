ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Andre Kornhauser
4d ago

But it's always sunny in California. What is wrong with the governments? Have they not been planning for exception temperatures in a dessert state? Seems to me the electorate should vote in a new bunch of politicians.

S Cross
4d ago

If financial segregation and driving people out with continuous irrationality and criminal stupidity was the goal, CA folks occupying that government are succeeding hands down.

FOXBusiness

California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels

California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
NBC News

Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CBS San Francisco

California legislature adjourns in heat wave, leaves Newsom in hot seat

SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills - his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.Some hot button bills fizzled: allowing minors age...
Bakersfield Channel

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire

(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
FOXBusiness

Texas tax revenue jumps by record 26% as inflation rages

Texas is raking in a record-high amount in tax revenue, thanks in part to economic growth and surging inflation pushing the cost of everyday goods higher. The Lone Star State collected $77.2 billion in taxes in the fiscal year through August, up 25.6% from the previous fiscal year, according to a release from state Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The Daily Planet

‘Be prepared. Pay attention’

Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
J.R. Heimbigner

Hundreds coming in stimulus payment

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
