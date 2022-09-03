Read full article on original website
Complex
LeBron James and Drake Sued for $10 Million Over Rights for Hockey Documentary ‘Black Ice’
LeBron James and Drake are among those being sued for $10 million over the “intellectual property rights” of a hockey documentary titled Black Ice. The New York Post reports former NBA executive director Billy Hunter has filed a lawsuit, which also names LeBron’s business partner Maverick Carter and Future among the defendants, and is seeking shared profits from the film as well as $10 million in damages.
NBA・
An Ultra-Rare Pair of 1999 Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs Are Up for Sale
Wu Tang Clan ain’t nothing to f**k with, but thanks to Nike they’re something to dunk with. Sneakerheads now have the opportunity to buy a coveted pair of Wu-Tang Dunk Highs. The sneakers feature the legendary hip hop collective’s iconic black and yellow colorway using the Goldenrod OG reissue as the baseline for the design. The group’s iconic “W” logo, meanwhile, appears on the heel and is woven into the tongue. The Dunks have a storied history that has earned them something of a cult following. Originally inspired by the Nike Air Jordan I, the kicks were originally part of the 1985...
Complex
Joyner Lucas Accepts Funk Flex’s Challenge to Freestyle Backwards Over Beats by the Notorious B.I.G. and Nas
Joyner Lucas paid a visit to Hot 97 this week to drop an impressive freestyle for Funk Flex. The session was inspired by Joyner’s 2015 track “Backwords,” which featured the Worcester, Massachusetts rapper spitting his bars in forward and reverse. In the same vein, Lucas delivered a...
Complex
Method Man Talks Why He’s Not Joining Wu-Tang Clan on NY State of Mind Tour
Method Man has responded to disgruntled Wu-Tang Clan fans who were frustrated to learn the New York rapper is not a part of the Clan’s latest reunion tour with Nas. Nas and Wu-Tang announced back in April they’d be closing out the summer with the NY State of Mind Tour, which started in August and will continue through the beginning of October. However, fans who attended the tour’s first four shows were disappointed to learn the hard way that Meth wouldn’t be joining his Wu-Tang brethren on the road.
