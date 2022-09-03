Read full article on original website
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
Public safety officials from Great Falls propose All Hazards Training Facility
Public safety officials in Cascade County want to build a $20 million facility that would strengthen training for first responders in the Treasure State — and potentially beyond — and improve communication among different agencies during emergencies. Great Falls Fire Department Chief Jeremy Jones spoke before the Local Government Interim Committee on Wednesday to propose […] The post Public safety officials from Great Falls propose All Hazards Training Facility appeared first on Daily Montanan.
