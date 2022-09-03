ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
CBS Philly

Newly openend Villanova middle school resembles Google headquarters

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – A big day for students in the Lower Merion School District. Not only are they kicking off a new school year, but some students will also start inside of the brand new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.Rain or shine, it's the first day of school but one school is unique in more than one way. Middle school at Black Rock Middle School in Villanova starts at fifth grade, which is not typical. Students in other schools throughout the district will now go here to balance out enrollment.  The new Black Rock Middle School is the 11th...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
WILMINGTON, DE
timespub.com

Spotlight: Trevs Philly Steaks

Trevs Philly Steaks opened its doors a year ago to bring a high-quality, authentic Philly cheesesteak establishment to the Feasterville area. The reviews and feedback from customers would indicate that it is quickly becoming a “go-to” cheesesteak destination. Trevor Markowitz was born and raised in Philly and moved...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New all-girl Muslim STEM school opens in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - One of the first all-girl private Muslim schools is now open in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Thirty girls will be the first students of the Khadijah Bint Khuwalid Islamic STEM Academy for Girls.The first day of classes was on Monday. Superintendent and founder Yasser Abdurrahman and his wife Marquita Hammock left the Philadelphia School District to foster an environment that caters to their community. "So they can have a place where they have people that look like them, see people who look like them, teachers look like them, classmates look like them," assistant superintendent Marquita Hammock said.   The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

