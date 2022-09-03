ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Comments / 0

rewind943.com

House catches fire in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house on St. Paul Road in Woodlawn was on fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Service and Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a fire at 4389 St. Paul Road. Emergency crews had the roadway blocked and asked...
WOODLAWN, TN
rewind943.com

House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head-on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
BUCHANAN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg

A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

City Councilperson Vondell Richmond ruled ineligible for re-election, leaving no candidates for Ward 2

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There are no longer any candidates running for the Ward 2 seat on the Clarksville City Council. Official complaints were filed by citizens in 2021 claiming that Councilperson Vondell Richmond was living outside the ward he represents. An investigation ensued, which is still underway. In light of these events, the Montgomery County Election Commission has questioned Richmond’s reelection eligibility.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

