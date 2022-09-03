Read full article on original website
Related
rewind943.com
Work week weather: Chance of thunderstorms all week, most likely Wednesday and Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a slight chance of storms every day this week, with the strongest chances on Wednesday and Friday. There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorm both days, according to the National Weather Service. Highs all week will be in the mid-80s,...
rewind943.com
Clarksville Gas & Water crews spend summer repairing lines, preparing for new water plant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Besides regular summer maintenance, Clarksville Gas & Water crews have spent the summer working to repair broken lines due to accidents. Last week, one of the emergency repairs involved a crash in which a driver hit an exposed gas line off of Tylertown Road.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: 1 critically injured in semi, sedan collision on Interstate 24 east of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound has been shut down because of a wreck. At 4:40 p.m., the eastbound lanes were closed at mile marker 14.4 due to a major injury collision between a semi and a four-door sedan, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
rewind943.com
House catches fire in Woodlawn
WOODLAWN, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house on St. Paul Road in Woodlawn was on fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Service and Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a fire at 4389 St. Paul Road. Emergency crews had the roadway blocked and asked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind943.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
rewind943.com
Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
1 shot, killed outside gas station on West Trinity Lane
An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.
fox17.com
One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
WSMV
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head-on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
WSMV
Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
WSMV
Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
Nashville police investigate shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
At least one person is injured after a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
rewind943.com
City Councilperson Vondell Richmond ruled ineligible for re-election, leaving no candidates for Ward 2
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There are no longer any candidates running for the Ward 2 seat on the Clarksville City Council. Official complaints were filed by citizens in 2021 claiming that Councilperson Vondell Richmond was living outside the ward he represents. An investigation ensued, which is still underway. In light of these events, the Montgomery County Election Commission has questioned Richmond’s reelection eligibility.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
Comments / 0