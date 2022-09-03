Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
NC State’s Christopher Dunn offers ECU kicker words of encouragement after Pack’s win
The NC State kicker made his way to the ECU sideline after the game to talk to ECU kicker Owen Daffer. “I said, ‘Don’t let it get in your head. It doesn’t matter what other people are going to say. People are going to doubt you. Go prove them wrong.’”
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU
East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
As Saturday proved, we need more college football games like NC State-ECU, UNC-App State
NC State and UNC’s dramatic victories in Greenville and Boone, in front of record crowds, further proved the significance of those kinds of games. More, please. And also: What to like and not like about Week 1, ACC coach elevator musings and more.
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
WITN
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this summer, a truck has crashed through the side of a bridge outside of New Bern, falling to the ground below. It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The cement tanker truck went...
Police chief resigns following North Carolina confederate monument removal controversy
Enfield's Police Chief, as well as a captain and new recruit, have handed in their resignations following controversy over the removal of a confederate monument, CBS 17 has learned.
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
Mayor asks North Carolina governor to declare state of emergency after threats over Confederate monument removal
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office warns of text messaging scam reaching local residents
Posted on Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. A text message is going around and has reached some of our residents in the area. This text is advising you have a package that is on hold with a website link. When you open the link, it appears to be a US Postal service web page.
