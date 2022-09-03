ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Early Predictions For WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card After Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle produced some fun moments and great pro wrestling action, but now it's time to look to the future with Extreme Rules coming up on October 8. This is one of WWE's so-called B-level pay-per-views, but we have seen plenty of memorable moments at this event due to some of the hardcore stipulations management uses for matches.
WWE
Bleacher Report

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Head-to-toe Breakdown

In a few short days, Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev will meet in one of the biggest fights of the year. The fan-favorite veteran and surging contender will collide in the headlining attraction of Saturday's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, and while there will be no title on the line in their welterweight clash, it is incredibly significant for both.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Set for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will fight at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN that Poirier and Chandler will cross paths inside Madison Square Garden. According to Okamoto, Chandler has also signed a new contract with UFC that locks him in for multiple fights.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Seth Rollins
Bleacher Report

Chad Johnson Joins Fox Sports' 2022 World Cup Coverage as Studio Analyst

⭐️ALL OF THE LIGHTS ⭐️<br><br>Meet <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a>' FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT broadcast team starring <a href="https://twitter.com/kate_abdo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kate_Abdo</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/MauriceEdu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MauriceEdu</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ochocinco</a>. The trio of soccer personas will anchor the network's nightly highlight & recap show throughout the <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWorldCup</a>.<br><br>⚽️🔗: <a href="https://t.co/Hm7MDz8gW1">https://t.co/Hm7MDz8gW1</a> <a href="https://t.co/SPaMfdkfsL">pic.twitter.com/SPaMfdkfsL</a>
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy