MSD2020
2d ago
What???? Vacation spots by race??? (I'm shaking my head!) Hope they talk about equality and wanting everyone to be treated the same. Make up your mind.
3
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
South Carolina city ranks #1 in best U.S. cities to retire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston was again ranked a top city to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub study. WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. through 46 key metrics of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care to determine where each state ranked. Charleston, S.C. tops the list at #1 […]
The Post and Courier
Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world
Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
beckersspine.com
OrthoSC opens location in former restaurant space, adds 2 physicians
Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based OrthoSC opened a location in the space of a former restaurant, The Post and Courier reported Sept. 6. The location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., used to house a K&W Cafeteria restaurant, the report said. The orthopedic clinic has an onsite X-ray and the ability to do casting in house.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several agencies including The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded after a boat caught on fire in Cherry Grove Landing near North Myrtle Beach on Labor Day. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in...
Charleston named best place in America for retirees
A South Carolina city has been named the the best place to retire. The research firm Wallethub has released a study on the best and worst cities in America for retirees. Charleston is ranked as the #1 place for retirement.
10 killed on South Carolina roads over Labor Day weekend, including 1 in Horry County, 3 in Pee Dee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 10 people died in 10 different crashes on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day weekend holiday, including four in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to the South Caroline Department of Public Safety. The holiday reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. […]
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
myrtlebeachsc.com
End of Summer 2022 could mark a new multi-billion transition in Myrtle Beach business
Labor Day Summer 2022 marks the official end of the Summer season in Myrtle Beach. This Summer will likely mark the generational shift that all cities experience about every 60 years. Generational business changes are occurring in Myrtle Beach unlike any time since 1967. 1967 was the beginning year when...
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested two people for unlawfully carrying firearms in separate incidents along King Street in downtown Charleston over the weekend. The first arrest took place just before midnight on September 4th. Officers on patrol observed a man who they said appeared to be heavily intoxicated “stumbling northbound on the sidewalk” along […]
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
wpde.com
Parks and Open Space Board vote in favor of rail trail connecting ICW to the beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Parks and Open Space Board held a meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposed rail trail in Horry county. The board voted unanimously in favor of a letter to support the project but even though they're supporting this there isn't currently anything planned. Although...
Body found near South Carolina yacht club after boat spotted doing circles
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near the James Island Yacht Club. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to an unoccupied boat. Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club. Crews […]
live5news.com
Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.
The Post and Courier
Summerville Medical Center welcomes Dr. Vincent S. Scott
Summerville Medical Center has announced the arrival of Vincent S. Scott, MD, to its hospital medical staff and the practice of Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists. Dr. Scott will provide pelvic health services to women across the Lowcountry. A board-certified, fellowship-trained urogynecologist, Dr. Scott brings more than 25 years of extensive...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
BOSTIC, Jenny Lynn Petters, 59, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. FRINK, William Bunn Jr., 86, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Sturh's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GREEN, William, 77, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary. JOHNSON, Louise, 90, of North Charleston died...
