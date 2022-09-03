ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGRZ TV

30-year-old man in serious condition after shooting on Goemble Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is in serious condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the first block of Goemble Avenue. Detectives said the 30-year-old man was shot multiple times. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

CDC: Some children should get 2 doses of flu vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flu shots are available across Western New York now, and doctors say now is the time to get one, especially for young children. If your child has never received a flu vaccine and they are between six months old and haven't turned nine years old yet, Dr. Thomas Russo, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo, says they should get two doses this season of the flu vaccine with the second dose at least four weeks after the first.
BUFFALO, NY
