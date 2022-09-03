BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flu shots are available across Western New York now, and doctors say now is the time to get one, especially for young children. If your child has never received a flu vaccine and they are between six months old and haven't turned nine years old yet, Dr. Thomas Russo, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo, says they should get two doses this season of the flu vaccine with the second dose at least four weeks after the first.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO