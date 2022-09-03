ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal

YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska#Methamphetamine#Ccc#Neb#Ndcs#Ccc L
News Channel Nebraska

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man allegedly assaulted and robbed in Lincoln laundromat

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call for a reported robbery early Monday morning. LPD said police were sent to USTOP, 942 S 27th St., around 4:30 a.m. They talked to a 26-year-old victim who told them that he had been in the attached U-Suds laundromat when he was reportedly approached by two unknown men.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CPD: Columbus woman stabbed early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning. The Columbus Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Garland Northrop for second-degree domestic assault in this incident. The CPD responded to a stabbing report responded to the area of 7th St. and 30...
COLUMBUS, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Teenage girl injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. Omaha Police were sent to the scene in the south side in a local neighborhood at about 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC hospital and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
CASS COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth

YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
GENEVA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person killed in Cuming County crash

WEST POINT — One person was killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident near West Point shortly after 10:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that a vehicle burned after hitting...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy