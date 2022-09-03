Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped for suspended license, arrested for alleged meth possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop led to a meth arrest in northeast Nebraska on Sunday. At approximately 8:19 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the. 1000 block of Omaha Avenue. The officer reportedly recognized the driver as Raquel L. Wright, 36, of...
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
WOWT
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man allegedly assaulted and robbed in Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call for a reported robbery early Monday morning. LPD said police were sent to USTOP, 942 S 27th St., around 4:30 a.m. They talked to a 26-year-old victim who told them that he had been in the attached U-Suds laundromat when he was reportedly approached by two unknown men.
doniphanherald.com
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
KETV.com
Belcastro-Gonzalez alleges retaliation in opening arguments; Omaha police chief expected to testify
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury has been seated in federal court, and opening arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez versus the city of Omaha. Belcastro-Gonzalez has sued, contending the police department denied a promotion to deputy chief and that the city retaliated against her when she pursued a complaint.
News Channel Nebraska
CPD: Columbus woman stabbed early Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning. The Columbus Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Garland Northrop for second-degree domestic assault in this incident. The CPD responded to a stabbing report responded to the area of 7th St. and 30...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
News Channel Nebraska
Teenage girl injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. Omaha Police were sent to the scene in the south side in a local neighborhood at about 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC hospital and is expected to survive.
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
York News-Times
Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth
YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Cuming County crash
WEST POINT — One person was killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident near West Point shortly after 10:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that a vehicle burned after hitting...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
Comments / 0