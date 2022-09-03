ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

.kc.
4d ago

For the rankings, the article says Union, NJ but the article the writer is referencing to (Insider) says Union City, NJ.

Shawn Jones
4d ago

I don't know about Union, as I live in the next town over and I don't understand how it could be one of the worst places to live, especially when the crime rate is low and the cost of living is higher than where I live. We have more crime here. I could afford to live in Union but I don't want to be paying $2500 for an apartment.

WHYY

N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters

New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
New Jersey 101.5

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
New Jersey 101.5

Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
New Jersey 101.5

The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ

At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
New Jersey 101.5

Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy

When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hates cigarettes more than weed (Opinion)

It’s official. For the first time in the United States more people are smoking the wacky tobacky more than the actual tobacky. According to a just-released Gallup poll, more people now use marijuana than smoke cigarettes. 16% to 11%. Just a year ago 12% called themselves marijuana users, so...
New Jersey 101.5

Prices fall, but NJ still among most expensive for gas

The price for gasoline has been dropping for 12 straight weeks, the biggest continuous decline since 2018. Regular gas is averaging $3.81 per gallon in New Jersey, down two cents from Monday, and down 12 cents in the last week. According to AAA, New Jersey saw among the biggest declines...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers

There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ State park reopens after rabies scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
