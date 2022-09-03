Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston Residents
Buying a home in the minority community has been hard, especially for families in Houston and Harris County. Banks have provided unfair lending practices targeting this group. Recently, the Kinder Institute at Rice University wrote:
Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
