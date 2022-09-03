ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Pasadena, TX
Pasadena, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
Houston Chronicle

Bayou bottleneck: Houston ranked one of the worst US cities to be stuck in traffic

Texans who've driven through Houston will probably agree with a new traffic report about the Bayou City as Houston was just included on a new list of the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make auto insurance company HiRoad's list, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jacinto College#Jaguar#Mascot
papercitymag.com

This Houston Dwelling Is a Contemporary Dream in Hyde Park — The Latest NextGen Listing From Julia Wang

1517 Hazard St. in the heart of Hyde Park is listed at $1.59M. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. If it seems like you’re seeing Houston realtor and NextGen Broker Julia Wang’s name everywhere around town, it’s because you are. The entrepreneur and real estate icon has been keeping busy with several luxury listings lately including the NextGen’s latest — 1517 Hazard Street in the heart of Hyde Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston

Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy