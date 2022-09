SAN RAFAEL -- The Marin County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an altercation between two San Rafael police officers and a man after body-cam footage of his bloody arrest went viral and the officers involved have been placed on leave. Neither the District Attorney's Office nor the San Rafael Police Department are going into detail about the July 27 altercation, but bodycam footage reveals what transpired. On the video, an unidentified man who is a day laborer can be seen on an industrial side street in the Canal District of...

