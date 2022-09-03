ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
BBC

Don't miss the final word on the weekend

Sunday's two Premier League matches brought 11 goals and plenty of action. If you missed out on the final say on the weekend, catch up with Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed Match of the Day with Gary Lineker on Saturday, it's here.
BBC

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka used Wimbledon ban as motivation in Grand Slam quest

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Aryna Sabalenka says she used her ban from Wimbledon as motivation in her quest...
BBC

Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail

A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
