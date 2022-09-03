Read full article on original website
Baylor volleyball expecting Big 12-level challenges at home tournament
There were a few moments out on the West Coast last weekend where Baylor volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre saw his team score and thought, “Yeah, that wouldn’t have been a kill in Big 12 play.”. He didn’t mean any disrespect to San Diego State or UC-Santa Barbara. He...
Former Baylor head coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
Former Baylor University head football coach Guy Morriss died Monday following a battle with Alzheimer’s. Morriss, 71, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. Morriss coached the Bears from 2003 to 2007, compiling an 18-40 overall record and a 7-33 Big 12 mark in his five seasons. Though the Bears fell short of making a bowl game during his tenure, Morriss lifted the program to a higher level of respectability after Baylor had gone 1-31 in the Big 12 in the previous four seasons under Kevin Steele.
Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History looking to its future
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History intends to keep the door open on its history for the years ahead, thanks to a trust created by the museum’s namesake to continue its operations. An open house is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to reacquaint the...
Fairfield's been around the block: Lady Eagles reject feisty West, 3-1
WEST — Westfest may be over, but a block party was raging at the West High Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Ultimately, Fairfield partied just a little bit harder than the girls from West. Behind the big-time blocking of senior McKinna Brackens and junior Avery Thaler, seventh-ranked Fairfield withstood a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco plans new decorative I-35 lighting under revamped bridges, replacements above
Artistic LED installations will illuminate several downtown-area underpasses below the newly rebuilt stretch of Interstate 35, and while that work continues, the Waco City Council must decide how to replace floundering decorative lighting installed seven years ago on the top side of access road bridges over the Brazos River. The...
One dead in collision between motorcycle, pickup on Valley Mills Drive
A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck making a left turn on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police announced Tuesday. Gregory Jefferson, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital soon after the 4:50 p.m. wreck Saturday near the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, according to a Waco Police Department press release.
Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room
A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
