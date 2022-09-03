ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOP9W_0hhCpAbk00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.

One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout, police said. Authorities said they did not immediately know if she was shot by police or by the man; police said her injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated at a local hospital. No officers were hit by gunfire.

Police said the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide and police had spotted him in a vehicle and tried to stop him at about 11 p.m. Friday when he fled. When the chase ended downtown, police said, the man got out of his vehicle and “fired several shots at officers.” Several officers shot back, killing him, police said.

A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars chasing a pickup truck before multiple shots are heard. In another video, multiple people can be seen standing on the sidewalk as police cars drive by with lights and sirens, then they scatter as gunshots ring out.

Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander, who they say was not involved. Police said the man’s firearm was recovered, but they did not release details about what kind of firearm it was.

The eight officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The officers range in age from 22 to 47, and have varying levels of experience, ranging from more than three years to more than 12 years with Milwaukee Police Department.

The Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation and said Saturday that they had no additional details to release, citing the ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department referred questions to the medical examiner and to Oak Creek police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting suspect found dead

A suspect in a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, relatives told TMJ4 News. Leslie Bost was wanted for shooting an 82-year-old woman and injuring three others in a shooting near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24th. He also set a home on fire, according to police.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Creek, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Cars#Violent Crime
WISN

Pedestrian killed in crash at Teutonia & Ruby avenues

MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was fatally struck at Teutonia and Ruby avenues about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman. Her family has not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office said. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man remained at the scene and was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Police search for missing siblings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is looking for a “critical missing” child who may be with her siblings. Jakareia K. Maclin, who is 11-years-old, was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 48th St. Police said Maclin is a 5-foot-tall Black female with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said she is 125 pounds and has medium length braided black hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she may be wearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police search for three missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy