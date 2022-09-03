We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready for the cooler weather. After all, between all the fall baking, pumpkin spice everything, and apple picking galore, there’s a whole lot to look forward to. Aside from whipping up a frenzy in the kitchen, one of my favorite fall activities — and I don’t think I’m alone here — is sitting by the fire. All bundled up, with a mug of something warm, watching the flicker of the flame… there’s really nothing better than a good old fireside hang, IMO.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO