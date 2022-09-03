Read full article on original website
Solo Stove Just Launched a Mini Tabletop Fire Pit That’s Perfect for Roasting Marshmallows
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready for the cooler weather. After all, between all the fall baking, pumpkin spice everything, and apple picking galore, there’s a whole lot to look forward to. Aside from whipping up a frenzy in the kitchen, one of my favorite fall activities — and I don’t think I’m alone here — is sitting by the fire. All bundled up, with a mug of something warm, watching the flicker of the flame… there’s really nothing better than a good old fireside hang, IMO.
Bricia Lopez Maytorena’s Salsa Macha Ceviche Is a Perfect 10
I already told you about my new favorite cookbook author and food ‘grammer Bricia Lopez Maytorena in my review of her paletas recipe. But Popsicles weren’t the only recipe of hers that I’ve made lately. Soon after I came across her Instagram page, she posted a tuna ceviche Reel that left me salivating. Her caption: “Tuna, salsa macha, lime, cilantro, Persian cucumbers, sesame oil, salt, avocado and sesame seeds. All over a tostada casera. Trust.”
Quick & Easy Curried Fonio
As an avid grain-eater, I am always looking for ways to diversify my side dishes — and curried fonio is one of my favorites. The gluten-free super-grain native to West Africa is the perfect vehicle to let curry spices shine. With a handful of pantry ingredients and in under 30 minutes, the little grain transforms into a fluffy pot of warmth and goodness.
Taiwanese Fresh Peanut Mochi
When I was a kid, the adults used to say that I had “sticky rice stomach,” meaning that I eat a lot of glutinous rice. It’s my favorite thing in anything — zongzi, youfan, nian gao, rice-stuffed chicken soup, fan tuan, tang yuan, purple rice congee. From savory dishes to sweet snacks, the list of sticky rice deliciousness I was lucky to grow up with in Taiwan is endless.
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
