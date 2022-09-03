Read full article on original website
Rigoberto Urán wins Vuelta a España stage 17 after Primoz Roglic withdraws
Rigoberto Urán held off Quentin Pacher and Jesús Herrada in a thrilling sprint finish to win stage 17 of the Vuelta a España on Wednesday as overall leader Remco Evenepoel maintained his advantage and edged closer to a maiden Grand Tour title. Herrada, of Cofidis, looked set...
NBC Sports
Joe Kovacs wins Diamond League Final shot put with historic throw
American Joe Kovacs launched the third-farthest shot put in history to win the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. Kovacs, the Olympic and world silver medalist behind countryman Ryan Crouser, threw 23.23 meters to defeat Crouser at a second consecutive Swiss meet. “It’s a milestone,” Kovacs told World Athletics. “I...
Evenepoel safely in Vuelta lead after Roglic withdraws
ARACENA, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel safely kept his Spanish Vuelta lead on Wednesday after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic withdrew ahead of the 17th stage because of injuries. Rigoberto Urán, the 35-year-old Colombian from team EF Education-EasyPost, prevailed on the final climb to win the stage and complete...
Atletico Beats Porto in UCL With Clubs’ Third Stoppage-Time Goal
For the second group stage game in a year, Atlético Madrid and Porto scored three goals in the 90th minute or later.
NBC Sports
Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic withdraws after crash
MADRID — Primoz Roglic’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before. The Slovenian cyclist did not start Stage 17, won by Rigoberto Uran of Colombia. “Thank you for all the beautiful...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
SkySports
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
American Frances Tiafoe Beats Rafael Nadal At U.S. Open And Loses It Afterward
The 24-year-old reveled in the joy that his parents, who emigrated from Sierra Leone, felt in watching him.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
FOX Sports
Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
Vuelta: Roglic falls near finish but gains time on Evenepoel
TOMARES, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic crashed with the finish line in sight in the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday but still gained ground on Remco Evenepoel after the overall leader had a puncture a few kilometers from the end. Neither rider lost time because of their mishaps as they...
BBC
US Open: Rafael Nadal not sure when he will return after loss to Frances Tiafoe
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Rafael Nadal says he does not know when he will play again after losing...
BBC
Tour of Britain: Tom Pidcock denied stage win in home county
Yorkshire's Tom Pidcock was denied a stage victory in his home county in a photo finish at the Tour of Britain. The 23-year-old from Leeds was edged out by Gonzalo Serrano, who moved to the top of the general classification standings after four stages. Serrano and Pidcock were joined by...
ESPN
American Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal; Carlos Alcaraz rounds out US Open quarterfinals with 5-set win vs. Marin Cilic
NEW YORK -- Frances Tiafoe's vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled -- overwhelmed, even -- when the last point was over and it hit him that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam-winning streak on Monday and reached the US Open quarterfinals for the first time.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton fumes at Mercedes
Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix after a furious Lewis Hamilton’s charge for a breathtaking victory was derailed by a Mercedes strategy error.Hamilton was second when Valtteri Bottas broke down in his Alfa Romeo with 15 laps remaining in Zandvoort.But while those around him stopped for the speediest soft tyres, Hamilton was left out on old mediums.F1 LIVE: Reaction as Verstappen wins Dutch Grand PrixHamilton assumed the lead of the race, but Mercedes’ questionable decision rendered the seven-time world champion a sitting duck, just as in last season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi, when the race resumed on...
FOX Sports
Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return
PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gavi, Ronaldo, Alvarez, Mount, Rudiger, Caicedo, Costa
German champions Bayern Munich want to sign Barcelona's Gavi, with Manchester United and Liverpool already believed to be after the 18-year-old Spanish midfielder. (Bild, via Mail) Napoli have denied they held any real negotiations for Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers,...
NBC Sports
Star Diamond League Final fields chase track worlds spots, cap season; TV, live stream info
The Diamond League Final, the last top-level track and field meet of 2022, boasts the busiest single day of competition this year, world records and undefeated seasons on the line as well as spots at next year’s world championships at stake. Competition in Zurich, Switzerland airs live on Peacock...
FOX Sports
Benzema injured in Real Madrid's game against Celtic
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France striker Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury in Real Madrid's match against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the...
