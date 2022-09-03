ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

NBC Sports

Joe Kovacs wins Diamond League Final shot put with historic throw

American Joe Kovacs launched the third-farthest shot put in history to win the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. Kovacs, the Olympic and world silver medalist behind countryman Ryan Crouser, threw 23.23 meters to defeat Crouser at a second consecutive Swiss meet. “It’s a milestone,” Kovacs told World Athletics. “I...
The Associated Press

Evenepoel safely in Vuelta lead after Roglic withdraws

ARACENA, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel safely kept his Spanish Vuelta lead on Wednesday after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic withdrew ahead of the 17th stage because of injuries. Rigoberto Urán, the 35-year-old Colombian from team EF Education-EasyPost, prevailed on the final climb to win the stage and complete...
NBC Sports

Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic withdraws after crash

MADRID — Primoz Roglic’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before. The Slovenian cyclist did not start Stage 17, won by Rigoberto Uran of Colombia. “Thank you for all the beautiful...
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
FOX Sports

Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
BBC

Tour of Britain: Tom Pidcock denied stage win in home county

Yorkshire's Tom Pidcock was denied a stage victory in his home county in a photo finish at the Tour of Britain. The 23-year-old from Leeds was edged out by Gonzalo Serrano, who moved to the top of the general classification standings after four stages. Serrano and Pidcock were joined by...
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
The Independent

Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton fumes at Mercedes

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix after a furious Lewis Hamilton’s charge for a breathtaking victory was derailed by a Mercedes strategy error.Hamilton was second when Valtteri Bottas broke down in his Alfa Romeo with 15 laps remaining in Zandvoort.But while those around him stopped for the speediest soft tyres, Hamilton was left out on old mediums.F1 LIVE: Reaction as Verstappen wins Dutch Grand PrixHamilton assumed the lead of the race, but Mercedes’ questionable decision rendered the seven-time world champion a sitting duck, just as in last season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi, when the race resumed on...
FOX Sports

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Gavi, Ronaldo, Alvarez, Mount, Rudiger, Caicedo, Costa

German champions Bayern Munich want to sign Barcelona's Gavi, with Manchester United and Liverpool already believed to be after the 18-year-old Spanish midfielder. (Bild, via Mail) Napoli have denied they held any real negotiations for Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers,...
FOX Sports

Benzema injured in Real Madrid's game against Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France striker Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury in Real Madrid's match against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the...
