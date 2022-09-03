ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Meet the Freshmen: 2022-23 Michigan Wrestling

The Michigan wrestling program welcomed a class of eight freshmen in 2022-23. Now more than a week into the academic year, they are getting settled into life in Ann Arbor. Learn more about the Wolverine newcomers, how they got to Michigan and what they bring on and off the mat.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Add Michigan Alum, Olympian Chidester to Coaching Staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan softball head coach Bonnie Tholl announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) the addition of Amanda Chidester to her coaching staff as an assistant coach. A two-time All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year at U-M, Chidester also captured an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Finishes Third at Island Resort Intercollegiate

» With a second straight sub-par team tally (287, -1), Michigan posted an 860 (-4) fall opening tournament total to finish third at the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage Run. » The Wolverines' 860 (-4) 54-hole total was the third sub-par team tally in the Zach Barlow era.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Plays to Draw Against Bowling Green

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Bowling Green State University on Monday afternoon (Sept. 5) at U-M Soccer Stadium. The Wolverines (1-2-1) tallied five shots, with Cameron Martin putting one on goal and sophomore goalkeeper Hayden Evans making six...
