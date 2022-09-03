ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Michigan Monday: Game 2 vs. Hawai'i

#6/#8 Michigan (1-0) vs. Hawai'i (0-2) • Saturday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Michigan and Hawai'i. • Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start on Saturday. • The contest, scheduled for 8 p.m., will be the 69th night game in school history and the 12th at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Meet the Freshmen: 2022-23 Michigan Wrestling

The Michigan wrestling program welcomed a class of eight freshmen in 2022-23. Now more than a week into the academic year, they are getting settled into life in Ann Arbor. Learn more about the Wolverine newcomers, how they got to Michigan and what they bring on and off the mat.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Add Michigan Alum, Olympian Chidester to Coaching Staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan softball head coach Bonnie Tholl announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) the addition of Amanda Chidester to her coaching staff as an assistant coach. A two-time All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year at U-M, Chidester also captured an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo.
ANN ARBOR, MI

