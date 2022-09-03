ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1

Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers

After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa releases changes to depth chart ahead of Week 2

Iowa football is making some changes following its 7-3 punt-fest victory against South Dakota State Saturday. The major moves will take place on the offensive line. Connor Colby will be shifting inside to right guard following a bad showing from the interior offensive linemen last week against the Jackrabbits. Here’s...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Melbourne, IA
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Brookings, SD
Football
Brookings, SD
College Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International. On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Bock
Person
Alex Padilla
kiwaradio.com

George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

August yard of the month winners chosen

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The winners of the August 2022 Watertown Yard of the Month have been chosen. To nominate a yard for Yard of the Month, fill out the form at the nomination registration can located at HyVee, County Fair Foods for the Watertown Regional Library.
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!

There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023. Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy