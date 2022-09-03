Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1
Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa releases changes to depth chart ahead of Week 2
Iowa football is making some changes following its 7-3 punt-fest victory against South Dakota State Saturday. The major moves will take place on the offensive line. Connor Colby will be shifting inside to right guard following a bad showing from the interior offensive linemen last week against the Jackrabbits. Here’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras tops disappointing list of QB performances of the last decade in Week 1 win
Spencer Petras made a list that no quarterback would want to be on after his performance on Saturday. Iowa ultimately won the game against South Dakota State but the offense did not help the team win the game. Petras struggled to get anything going on offense and the team relied on the defense and special teams to pull out a win.
Sioux Falls among Top Places to Retire in America
When you're looking at where to spend your 'golden years' look no further than Sioux Falls. South Dakota's largest city is in the top 40 on a list of the best places to retire in America. To compile the list, WalletHub looked at data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
dakotanewsnow.com
Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International. On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.
Bergen Reilly starts in Team USA’s win over Canada
O'Gorman senior Bergen Reilly was invited to play with the U.S. National Volleyball team in the Pan Am Final Six which is being held in the Dominican Republic. She started in Team USA's 3-0 sweep of Canada on Tuesday.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
gowatertown.net
August yard of the month winners chosen
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The winners of the August 2022 Watertown Yard of the Month have been chosen. To nominate a yard for Yard of the Month, fill out the form at the nomination registration can located at HyVee, County Fair Foods for the Watertown Regional Library.
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
KELOLAND TV
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!
There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023. Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
