It was an August Friday night and I was at Ford Field to watch the Detroit Lions take on the visiting Atlanta Falcons. As a die-hard Detroit sports fan, I had to be at the first preseason game of the year. Preseason games are typically laid back as many of the star players don’t play past halftime. Therefore, you would think the crowd at Ford Field would be laid back. Nope. No matter what these Lions fans have gone through over the years, they show up and show out.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO