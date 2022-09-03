ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history

According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
247Sports

Michigan offensive lineman doubtful for Hawaii game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart is doubtful to play in Week 2 against Hawaii after suffering an ankle injury in the season-opening win over Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh said. “He's got a sprained ankle. And yeah, probably not gonna be available this week. But he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Reynolds
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'

Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Fan Club#Colorado State#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
washtenawvoice.com

The face of a Lions fan: a lifetime of loss and pain

It was an August Friday night and I was at Ford Field to watch the Detroit Lions take on the visiting Atlanta Falcons. As a die-hard Detroit sports fan, I had to be at the first preseason game of the year. Preseason games are typically laid back as many of the star players don’t play past halftime. Therefore, you would think the crowd at Ford Field would be laid back. Nope. No matter what these Lions fans have gone through over the years, they show up and show out.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy