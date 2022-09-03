Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Frankfort businesses, musicians team up to donate books to Eastern Kentucky libraries
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Frankfort businesses have teamed up with musicians for a book drive for eastern Kentucky libraries damaged by flooding. Poor Richard’s Books and Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe are teaming up with Ben Sollee and Mark Charles to host an outdoor concert and book drive. The...
WTVQ
Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
WTVQ
Fayette, Jefferson Co. Schools donate furniture to Hindman Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s two largest school districts are coming together to help one that’s desperately in need. During July’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, East Hindman Elementary School in Knott County was completely devastated, with floodwaters inside the school reaching four feet high. The...
What’s Unique About This Rainbow Photographed in Morehead, Kentucky?
We've seen them all our lives, but does anyone NOT take notice and make a comment when they see a rainbow? I've never known a soul who didn't at least say, "Oh wow, look at the rainbow," when one appears. It's a common phenomenon that will always leave us in...
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: Pioneer Days 2022
The10th annual Pioneer Days Festival brought four days of fun to Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Harrodsburg Herald was there. From carnival food to rides to arts and crafts to wrasslin’ there was something there for everyone. Wrasslin’ At Old Fort Harrod. On Saturday night, the...
'It was like a foot deep of water just rushing down': Shelby County family recounts experience during flash floods
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Flash flooding affected Kentuckians in Shelby County over Labor Day weekend. You probably couldn’t tell by looking at the calm creeks on Monday, but creeks rose more than 10 feet on Saturday evening Bagdad Fire Chief Rusty Newton said. The first floor of Wayne Gipson...
WKYT 27
Boaters enjoy Herrington Lake this holiday weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake is 3,600 acres of nature. It’s 35 miles long and on a busy day you can catch people skiing, wakeboarding, jet skiing or tubing. This Labor Day, boaters at the lake said no weather could keep them away from their hidden oasis. “Always...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
WTVQ
Keeneland hiring ahead of Fall Race Meet, Breeders Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is hiring ahead of its Fall Race Meet and Breeders Cup, and Tuesday, potential applicants had a chance to check out the newly opened hiring center. The Fall Race Meet runs Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders Cup World Championships will return on Nov. 4-5.
WKYT 27
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WTVQ
Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
WTVQ
Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations amid ‘critical’ supply levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Blood Donation Week, and amid an ongoing blood shortage, the Kentucky Blood Center is asking anyone who can to help. According to center, the blood supply always suffers during the summer months, but it has reached critical levels. The center says it’s...
WTVQ
The “unofficial” close to summer wraps up on a damp note
While it wasn’t a complete wash everywhere, we did see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the course of Labor Day weekend. In fact the worst of in for Lexington metro was Monday afternoon when we saw some heavier downpours through the heart of the metro. Once good thing about the rain is you can get some super cool pictures, like the one below from Ellen Stanley Sears.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
wymt.com
After cancer battle, family of young Lexington girl urges others to donate blood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Watching Mallary Greeman swim, splash and have fun, one would never know that just a year ago her body was barely treading water. “She’s been through a lot,” said her mother, Margo. It started with stomach pains. On August 26, 2021 Mallary’s parents took...
WTVQ
Man found dead in his truck in Morehead
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck driver was found dead Tuesday evening in his truck in Morehead. Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they hadn’t been able to make contact with a family member and was concerned about their wellbeing, according to police. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the truck driver was discovered in his truck near American Legion Way.
WTVQ
UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center. In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a...
