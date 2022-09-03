ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

WTVQ

Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: Pioneer Days 2022

The10th annual Pioneer Days Festival brought four days of fun to Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Harrodsburg Herald was there. From carnival food to rides to arts and crafts to wrasslin’ there was something there for everyone. Wrasslin’ At Old Fort Harrod. On Saturday night, the...
WKYT 27

Boaters enjoy Herrington Lake this holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake is 3,600 acres of nature. It’s 35 miles long and on a busy day you can catch people skiing, wakeboarding, jet skiing or tubing. This Labor Day, boaters at the lake said no weather could keep them away from their hidden oasis. “Always...
WTVQ

Keeneland hiring ahead of Fall Race Meet, Breeders Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is hiring ahead of its Fall Race Meet and Breeders Cup, and Tuesday, potential applicants had a chance to check out the newly opened hiring center. The Fall Race Meet runs Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders Cup World Championships will return on Nov. 4-5.
WKYT 27

Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WTVQ

Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
WTVQ

The “unofficial” close to summer wraps up on a damp note

While it wasn’t a complete wash everywhere, we did see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the course of Labor Day weekend. In fact the worst of in for Lexington metro was Monday afternoon when we saw some heavier downpours through the heart of the metro. Once good thing about the rain is you can get some super cool pictures, like the one below from Ellen Stanley Sears.
WTVQ

Man found dead in his truck in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck driver was found dead Tuesday evening in his truck in Morehead. Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they hadn’t been able to make contact with a family member and was concerned about their wellbeing, according to police. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the truck driver was discovered in his truck near American Legion Way.
WTVQ

UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center. In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a...
