GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A Gas City woman who was sentenced to life without parole for killing her stepdaughter is appealing her conviction. Amanda Carmack is appealing her conviction for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter Skylea Carmack in 2019 according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21. Court documents reveal that Carmack is appealing “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim.”

GAS CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO