ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Man dead from motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the west side of Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. It started around 7:10 PM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located an unresponsive adult male on the side of the road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHAS11

Indiana man found dead, police investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
PAOLI, IN
wtvbam.com

Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Lynnville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Warrick County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
LYNNVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Impaired Driving#Traffic Accident#State
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: DNR Id’s Paxton man found dead in Sullivan Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
WOWO News

Gas City woman appealing conviction in stepdaughter’s death

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A Gas City woman who was sentenced to life without parole for killing her stepdaughter is appealing her conviction. Amanda Carmack is appealing her conviction for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter Skylea Carmack in 2019 according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21. Court documents reveal that Carmack is appealing “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim.”
GAS CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
22 WSBT

Man found dead along Fulton County road

Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found unresponsive off a road. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Friday, police were called out to 9050W 100N Kewanna after a person was found unresponsive. When they arrived, police state they found 29-year-old Charles Grigsby of Angola off the side of...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral set for Ravenswood Drive shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man who passed away last month in a shooting on Evansville’s southside will be laid to rest. According to his obituary, Trey LaShaune McGillicuddy was a Central High School grad and a father. People describe him as a caring and hardworking person. “He enjoyed playing baseball with his sons, watching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank. ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy