Packers Expected to Sign Ahmed to Finalize Practice Squad
By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
4 days ago
Ramiz Ahmed took a unique path to the Packers’ practice squad and potentially being the team’s kicker of the future.
Note: This transaction became official on Monday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign kicker Ramiz Ahmed to their practice squad on Sunday.
Once official, the 16-man unit will be filled.
The Packers released struggling (and injured) Gabe Brkic after the first preseason game at San Francisco and signed Ahmed, whose claim to fame was a 61-yard field goal in the USFL. Ahmed turned out to be much more than just a camp leg with a strong leg to get through training camp as Mason Crosby recovered from knee surgery.
Ahmed missed only two kicks on the practice field and didn’t miss any in his two preseason appearances.
The Packers activated Crosby from the physically unable to perform list as part of Tuesday’s roster moves.
“We’re very hopeful Mason’s going to be back in time,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in looking ahead to next Sunday’s season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings. “We still have a little ways to go, so the plan is to bring Ramiz back to the practice squad and have him there in case we don’t get there. But he’s progressing very nicely and we expect him to kick Game 1. But we’ll be prepared if he doesn’t.”
With a spot on the practice squad, Ahmed might not be just insurance for Week 1. He could position himself as the Packers’ kicker of the future. Crosby, who turned 38 on Saturday, will be a free agent at the end of the season.
“Every week — until you’re maybe at Mason’s point — you’re being judged, criticized and your job is never necessarily safe,” Ahmed said recently. “Proving myself in this league, I guess it’s something I want to do, but I don’t want to think about it like that. I want to go out and make kicks, and let other people make their judgments. I’ve always known I could kick in the NFL and that I would kick in the NFL. So, right now, I’m just focused on making kicks, and whatever anybody wants to say, they can say.”
Ahmed’s story is unique, even by kicker standards . As a senior at Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in 2013, he helped the school win the Nevada state championship. He enrolled at UNLV but wasn’t part of the football team. He continued to kick on his own, though, thinking he was good enough to get to the NFL.
“I was always training,” Ahmed said. “I was kind of a young, dumb kid. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m going to the NFL’ when I was 18 or 19 and not kicking for a college. ‘I’m still going to kick in the NFL.’”
An encounter with a former UNLV kicker directed him to longtime NFL kicker John Carney, who would become Ahmed’s mentor. After enrolling at the University of Nevada, Ahmed took part in a student tryout to land a spot on the roster.
Ahmed went undrafted in 2019, got a shot with the Bears in 2020, then opened eyes with his long kick in the USFL.
“Like many specialists, the next step often takes a few years and some growing and some maturity,” Carney told Packer Central recently. “He has put a lot of time and effort and education into his kicking and into his craft. He is an NFL kicker. It’s just a matter of what team and when it’s going to happen. He has dialed in his game and dialed in his mental process. He showed that in the USFL. I’m excited for him. He’s got a future in the NFL. I think his future is bright.”
Crosby’s 58-yard field goal in 2011 is the longest in franchise history. Ahmed’s 61-yarder off a bad hold would have been good from 64. How far could he make one?
“If I’m on sticks, the farthest kick I’ve ever hit was 73,” he said. “I used to train that a lot more and chase the big balls but it’s not necessarily something that I do anymore. It’s not something that keeps you in the NFL. Maybe it gets your some looks but, once you’re in the door, you’ve got to make kicks. That’s what I’m focused on right now.”
The Packers have the weekend off. They will practice again on Monday.
Here is the Packers’ Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers have their 16-man practice squad headed into Week 1 of the regular season.
