Mckeesport, PA

Fire tears through home in McKeesport

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

House fire in McKeesport 00:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A house fire broke out on Irwin Street in McKeesport overnight.

Police said it happened around 12:30 this morning.

Additionally, no one was taken to the hospital.

Tribune-Review

30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt

Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch. Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.
