Fire tears through home in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A house fire broke out on Irwin Street in McKeesport overnight.
Police said it happened around 12:30 this morning.
Additionally, no one was taken to the hospital.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A house fire broke out on Irwin Street in McKeesport overnight.
Police said it happened around 12:30 this morning.
Additionally, no one was taken to the hospital.
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
Comments / 0