Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
WYSH AM 1380
More info released on OR house fire
A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.
wvih.com
Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found
The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
WDEF
Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
wvlt.tv
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
Pilot headed toward Tennessee dies in helicopter crash
A man was found dead Monday afternoon as a result of a helicopter crash Saturday in Barren County, Kentucky.
wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
wvlt.tv
Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sonny Beason, the man charged with leaving a ladder on I-75 in February that led to the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death has entered a guilty plea, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident happened at...
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
wvlt.tv
Police: Woman assaulted while jogging in Knoxville, suspect charged
Knoxville City Council to vote on sending letter to state on abortion rights. The City Council will vote on whether or not to send a letter to the state saying Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said that charges for aggravated kidnapped...
1450wlaf.com
Big rig fire snarls I-75 south bound travelers
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An 18-wheeler caught fire while heading south on I-75 in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30pm is when the big rig caught fire and jammed up south bound traffic. The truck pulled onto the emergency lane at Mile Marker 134 just north of...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
A man was found dead at a Taco Bell restaurant on Walbrook Drive in eastern Tennessee.
Spotty water service causes frustration in Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
BCSO: Reward offered leading to arrest, conviction of person who left scene of crash that killed Maryville man
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday the family of Gary Burchfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who struck and killed Burchfield on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. According to a release by...
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
