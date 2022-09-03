ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

WYSH AM 1380

More info released on OR house fire

A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvih.com

Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found

The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
LOUISVILLE, TN
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls

(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Woman assaulted while jogging in Knoxville, suspect charged

Knoxville City Council to vote on sending letter to state on abortion rights. The City Council will vote on whether or not to send a letter to the state saying Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said that charges for aggravated kidnapped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big rig fire snarls I-75 south bound travelers

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An 18-wheeler caught fire while heading south on I-75 in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30pm is when the big rig caught fire and jammed up south bound traffic. The truck pulled onto the emergency lane at Mile Marker 134 just north of...
CARYVILLE, TN
