A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO