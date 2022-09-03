Read full article on original website
Peoria Police investigate overnight burglaries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating burglaries overnight after police say juveniles fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the area of Prospect and McClure observed a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle, which then fled during that traffic stop.
hoiabc.com
Victim of shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of Peoria’s 17th homicide early Saturday morning suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The victim was previously identified as Jamarion Lee, 24, of North Saratoga Street in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood would not release further details, such as the...
Central Illinois Proud
Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Peoria aggravated battery, hate crime
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to an August aggravated battery Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Jaylan J. Appleberry has been arrested for aggravated battery, armed robbery, and hate crime. The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at approximately 8:08 p.m. Officers...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa PD Investigates Shots Fired Sunday Night
Calls about shots fired brought Ottawa police out late Sunday night. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street, where they discovered that an unknown person or unknown people had fired multiple gunshots at a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the area. The suspect, or suspects, had fled the scene before police arrived at around 11:30. Evidence was collected at the scene.
hoiabc.com
Man arrested after alleged hate crime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police arrested a man for aggravated battery, armed robbery and hate crime Tuesday for his role in an alleged attack on another. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that on Monday, August 22, at around 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wayne Street about a man being struck by a vehicle - and later left the scene.
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
wjbc.com
Garage fire Saturday morning in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire crews were called to a home on the east side Saturday morning for a fire inside of a garage. Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to 15 Prenzler Drive after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home. Authorities say fire was seen coming from the garage....
1470 WMBD
Man charged after stabbing, car accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with an arrest history dating back to 1996 will be back in court later this month after being charged in connection to a car accident following a stabbing. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deandre Franklin, 44, was jailed Friday afternoon on several...
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
hoiabc.com
Second man charged after August stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man remains in the Peoria County jail in connection with a stabbing in Peoria last month. 31-year-old Kendall Howard faces attempted murder charges after the stabbing incident on North Linn Street on August 27th. He remains in jail on $100,000 bond. 38-year-old Ruben Bailey,...
videtteonline.com
Car accident at intersection of Mulberry Street, Fell Avenue leaves visible damages
At approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, a car accident occurred at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Fell Avenue. The accident left both vehicles with visible damage, and glass and debris strewn across the street. Normal Police and the Normal Fire Department both responded to the scene within minutes following the...
hoiabc.com
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
foxillinois.com
Normal police searching for suspected shoplifter
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the photo. Police say the suspect stole a bottle of cologne from Von Maur. If you have any information to help identify this suspect, you can contact Detective Badalamenti at...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
