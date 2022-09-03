ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

WDEF

13 year old charged in rash of Woodmore fires

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 13 year old has been charged in a spree of fires in the Woodmore area. Investigators accuse the minor of setting fire to two homes, a trash can, two cars, plus an attempt to burn a third on. It all happened on Tuesday night. Firefighters...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Whitwell, TN
WTVCFOX

One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
darnews.com

Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested

A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday

A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Grundy County Herald

Authorities suspect foul play in woman’s disappearance

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and 12th Judicial Drug Task Force have joined forces to investigate the disappearance of 44-year-old Stacy Crawford who has been missing since August 9, 2022. Crawford is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes and is believed to have...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Update on Plane Crash in Bradley County

Bradley County Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Adam Lewis joined us in the studio to give an update on yesterday’s plane crash that took place in Bradley County off Waterlever Hwy near the Polk county line. Watch the interview below.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School

A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

GBI identifies killer in 33 year old cold case murder

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finally closed the case today of a woman whose body was found in Rising Fawn, Georgia in 1988. They identified a truck driver and stunt driver from North Carolina as her killed. “Hoss” Wise has since died himself. For...
RISING FAWN, GA
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

