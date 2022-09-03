Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Marion County woman, sheriff's office says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Marion County woman, the sheriff's office says. 44-year-old Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford went missing on August 9th. She is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Crawford is believed to...
WTVC
3 arrested for drive-by shooting at Cleveland home, says sheriff's office
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at a Cleveland home in June, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. On Tuesday, June 28th the BCSO says shots were fired from the street toward a home in the Rolling Brook Community. BCSO...
WDEF
13 year old charged in rash of Woodmore fires
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 13 year old has been charged in a spree of fires in the Woodmore area. Investigators accuse the minor of setting fire to two homes, a trash can, two cars, plus an attempt to burn a third on. It all happened on Tuesday night. Firefighters...
WTVC
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
WTVCFOX
One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
WDEF
Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
darnews.com
Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested
A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases
A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.
Alleged killer identified in 33-year-old Dade County homicide cold case
The identity of a man believed to have killed a woman in Dade County almost 34 years ago has been revealed using genealo...
Grundy County Herald
Authorities suspect foul play in woman’s disappearance
The Marion County Sheriff's Office and 12th Judicial Drug Task Force have joined forces to investigate the disappearance of 44-year-old Stacy Crawford who has been missing since August 9, 2022. Crawford is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes and is believed to have...
mymix1041.com
Update on Plane Crash in Bradley County
Bradley County Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Adam Lewis joined us in the studio to give an update on yesterday’s plane crash that took place in Bradley County off Waterlever Hwy near the Polk county line. Watch the interview below.
WTVC
HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School
A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
WDEF
GBI identifies killer in 33 year old cold case murder
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finally closed the case today of a woman whose body was found in Rising Fawn, Georgia in 1988. They identified a truck driver and stunt driver from North Carolina as her killed. “Hoss” Wise has since died himself. For...
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
