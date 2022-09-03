ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

impact601.com

Mississippi gaming revenue outpacing prepandemic figures

(The Center Square) – Bolstered by record demand in several regions, gaming revenues in Mississippi are outpacing prepandemic figures, recent data from a state agency reveals. According to yearly figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, gaming tax revenues clocked in at $310.59 million in fiscal year 2022, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in...
SENATOBIA, MS
impact601.com

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. September 2, 2022. If the majority of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals thinks Mississippi did anything “race-neutral” in the 1950s and 1960s, then it doesn’t much know this state’s history. During those decades, Mississippi was at its racially worst. White Mississippi resisted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week Tuesday with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
GEORGIA STATE
impact601.com

Jerry Glenn Pugh

Jerry Glenn Pugh, 82 of Louin, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, March 17, 1940 in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 04, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Cemetery. Bro....
LOUIN, MS
impact601.com

Clair B. Scott

Clair B. Scott, 99 of Bay Springs, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Bedford Care Center of Petal. She was born Monday, November 27, 1922 in Byhalia to William and Mable Burks Sr. Mrs. Scott graduated from MSCW and obtained her Masters in Chemistry from the University of...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
impact601.com

Trump-backed Diehl wins Massachusetts GOP governor primary

BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

