Accidents

TheDailyBeast

Child Sat With Bodies of Slain Mom and Man for 3 Days After Shooting

A little boy was left alone in a Syracuse, New York, apartment for three days with the bodies of his mother and a man after the two were fatally shot in late August. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Alexis Sellin, the boy's mother, and Jamie Crawford were fatally shot on Aug. 21, but the boy, described as blind and paraplegic, was not discovered until a health aide entered the apartment on Aug. 24. According to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center, on the night of the shooting, neighbors had reported a pounding noise that sounded like someone was trying to enter an apartment. But responding police officers, who arrived around six minutes after the initial call, said there was “no loud banging” and apparently did not enter the apartment. Assistant District Attorney Shaun Chase said that prosecutors ruled out a murder-suicide, and reported that surveillance footage showed the people responsible for the deaths leaving the apartment before the police arrived. Sellin's son did not eat for three days and has not talked to authorities while he is recovering.Read it at Syracuse.com
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike

A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river

The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
TheDailyBeast

Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash.  Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90.  Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. 
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County.  The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson.  State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system.  Nicholson's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

