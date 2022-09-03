Read full article on original website
Child Sat With Bodies of Slain Mom and Man for 3 Days After Shooting
A little boy was left alone in a Syracuse, New York, apartment for three days with the bodies of his mother and a man after the two were fatally shot in late August. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Alexis Sellin, the boy's mother, and Jamie Crawford were fatally shot on Aug. 21, but the boy, described as blind and paraplegic, was not discovered until a health aide entered the apartment on Aug. 24. According to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center, on the night of the shooting, neighbors had reported a pounding noise that sounded like someone was trying to enter an apartment. But responding police officers, who arrived around six minutes after the initial call, said there was “no loud banging” and apparently did not enter the apartment. Assistant District Attorney Shaun Chase said that prosecutors ruled out a murder-suicide, and reported that surveillance footage showed the people responsible for the deaths leaving the apartment before the police arrived. Sellin's son did not eat for three days and has not talked to authorities while he is recovering.Read it at Syracuse.com
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike
A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County. The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson. State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system. Nicholson's...
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Tragedy as ‘beautiful and kind’ young mum, 20, is killed in horrific crash when her car rolled
A young mum died after her car rolled multiple times before her body was flung onto the roof of an adjacent industrial property. Kellie Hounslow, 21 - who is known as Kellie Boon by her family - was killed at Ayr, 100km south-east of Townsville, Queensland last week. She has...
TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi dies in skydiving incident at 21
A 21-year-old skydiving student died during a solo dive in Canada.
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
