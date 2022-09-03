ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 12

Lonnie Willie
4d ago

Have we gone from vax of the month to vax of the week?

Reply
9
Related
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Newly naturalized citizens in Arizona could sway November midterm elections

PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the top states where newly naturalized citizens could sway the November midterm elections, according to a recent report. Nearly 64,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens in Arizona between 2016 and 2020, reflecting a number six times greater than President Job Biden’s estimated 10,500-vote margin of victory in Arizona four years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
kyma.com

Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Hiring people with disabilities is good for business for Arizona

People with disabilities have long been underrepresented or excluded from the workforce based on employers’ low expectations and prejudiced bias about abilities. As CEO of an Arizona-based organization that promotes opportunity and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities, I can tell you that things are looking up, but there is still more to do.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Kari Lake Blasts Dem Opponent Katie Hobbs for Ducking Debate

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee is thrashing her Democrat opponent over that Democrat’s refusal to debate her before the November general election. “13 days ago, I offered up the sweetest debate offer in history,” Lake tweeted on Friday. “[Secretary of State Katie Hobbs] waited until 2 hours before the official [Arizona Clean Elections Committee] deadline & denied my offer. She has disdain for us, Arizona. She thinks we are beneath her. We’re going to beat her like a drum in November, folks.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy