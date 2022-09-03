Read full article on original website
Related
OM System 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II Review: The New Workhorse?
In 2013, we reviewed the Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens. Nearly a decade later, the company has introduced the OM System 12-40mm f2.8 Pro II. In terms of specs and usability, not a lot has changed. It’s around the same weight, still has the same aperture blades, and retains many of the same specs as the original lens. What’s different? Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much. However, it’s now insanely weather resistant and feels like it focuses much faster.
The Sony A1 Keeps Getting Better
The flagship Sony a1 remains at the top of many photographers’ wishlists. Its initial debut was met with excitement and awe. It was apparent that Sony had returned to its quest for innovation. On paper, the tech specs were a marvel. In real-world tests, the a1 performed as everyone hoped it would. How should it be improved?
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Bird Photography Under $3,000
If you’re looking for cameras for bird photography, you should consider full-frame. Sure, APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras also do fantastic jobs, but full-frame lets you do so much more than just bird photography. We dove into our reviews index to see what’s on the market. Here are the best full-frame cameras for bird photography under $3,000.
How Kolari Vision Gave New Life to My Sony a7
For years, my Sony a7 original has sat in a camera bag, staring me in the face, barely getting any use. Sure, it still has great image quality. But my Sony a7r III is a much better workhorse overall. One day, a friend told me I should convert it to Infrared, and that’s the start of how Kolari Vision gave my original Sony a7 new life. Most folks simply sell their old camera bodies, but it makes sense to keep them around as product testers. And in this case, I’m really glad I did so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Panasonic Lenses for Beginners Under $700 for Full Frame Cameras
There are so many of you reaching for Panasonic cameras these days. Congratulations! You’re taking the first steps to being an incredibly hybrid multi-media shooter. And if you’re looking for better lenses, then we’ve got a round up you’ll love. We’ve tested the best Panasonic lenses for beginners. What’s more, they’re under a certain amount and these are all full-frame.
The Tamron Prime Lens Trio is on Sale Again!
The best deal in prime lenses right now is the Tamron trio. They’re small, affordable, lightweight, fast to focus, and have beautiful image quality. If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
It’s the Last Day for the Tamron Lens Rebates!
The Tamron lens rebates end tonight! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Our Canon EOS R5 Review Update Has Fascinating Feedback
There aren’t many cameras I’ve seen generate as much internet hate as the Canon EOS R5. A ton of it came from the Sony audience. I’ve been using the camera for years, and it’s incredible. In some ways, I find it better than the Sony a1. And the EOS R5 continues to get updates via firmware. So we’ve included notes from our Canon EOS R5 review update for you after the jump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Tamron Lenses for Bird Photography Have a Nice Rebate
Birding season is about to come to a fascinating turn! And to make the most of it, you should grab a Tamron lens like the 150-500mm or the 70-300mm that we’ve reviewed. Take a look for yourself! If you’re searching for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
Here are the Nikon Deals for September
There’s a rebate on the Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z lens right now, and we rated it pretty well. Plus, there’s a rebate available on their Editor’s choice award winning 40mm f2 lens! Beyond that, there are a bunch of rebates on DSLR lenses and DSLRs too. Take a look after the jump!
New Sony Xperia 5 IV Shows Why Instagram’s Video Push Matters
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV continues the company’s push to migrate features from its Alpha mirrorless cameras into smartphone cameras. But, the Mark IV rendition of Sony’s mid-tier smartphone is only a minor refresh for photographers. The Xperia 5 IV sees a longer list of updates for video and live-streaming, all influenced by the push for video on platforms like Instagram.
Our Olympus EM1 Mk III Review Got an Important Update
Back in 2020, we reviewed the Olympus EM1 Mk III and awarded it four out of five stars. Since then, it’s received a few firmware updates, so we’ve updated the review of the camera. It has since been succeeded by the OM System OM1, which we really love. While it’s it’s not great at everything, there are a few things about the EM1 Mk III that still make it a great camera. The trend these days is that so many cameras can be great at everything. But if you’re an owner of the EM1 Mk III, we think you’ll like some of the updates.
Nikon Z 24-120mm F4 S Review: Consistently Reliable Results
Nikon’s Z 24-70mm f4 S kit lens was one of their surprise performers. No one really expected this kind of sharpness and image quality from a kit lens. It was an affordable option over their 2.8 offering, giving many users an excellent entry into the Nikon mirrorless family. The Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S has impressive image qualities, and the body handling remains quite similar. It adds macro capabilities, an L-Fn button, a dedicated manual focus ring, and an extra 50mm reach. All this for just $100 more than the 24-70mm f4 S.
These Canon EF Lenses Would Be Amazing as RF Lenses
There are some Canon EF lenses that should really make a comeback in RF lens format. While they’ve trailed behind much of the competition for the past couple of years, they are still good. Now that every lens manufacturer makes the same lenses, it’s time for something different. And we think there are specific pieces of glass that would stand out a lot from the rest if they made a return. So we’re going to list a few that we really want to see get new life as Canon RF lenses.
Still Own a DSLR? Tamron Has a Deal For You
The monthly Tamron rebates are back in full effect! And now there’s something for pretty much everybody. Looking for a new 70-200mm f2.8 lens? Well, Tamron has one for you if you’re a Canon EF or Nikon F shooter. And beyond that, they’re still offering up rebates on their Sony gear. And if you’re really curious, we’ve reviewed every single one of their lenses for Sony FE mount and compiled them into this little guide just for you. Take a look, and check out the rebates below!
Is the Fujifilm X-H2s Finally Fast Enough? First Impressions
Fujifilm is well-loved for the colors coming from the X-Trans sensors and film-inspired profiles. But, the brand has lagged behind in terms of the smart autofocus and fast burst speeds coming from Canon, Sony, OM SYSTEM, and Nikon flagships. The Fujifilm X-H2s aims to fix that, finally bringing animal eye AF, vehicle detection, a 40 fps burst with continuous autofocus, and a no blackout viewfinder.
There’s A New Tamron Z Mount Lens Coming Up
Tamron Co., Ltd. of Japan has just announced the development of their first Nikon Z mount AF lens, the Tamron 70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. Nikon Z owners are sure to love this as it’s Tamron’s first autofocus lens for Z mount cameras. Until now, Viltrox was the only 3rd party brand that made AF Z mount lenses, with brands like Laowa and TTArtisan sticking to manual focus options. At just under 6″ in length and weighing 20.5 oz, Tamron claims this is the “world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens.” Can this Tamron Z mount lens spur other Nikon Z lens manufacturers to bring out AF lenses?
We Used the OM System OM1 to Capture Awesome Photos of Birds Fighting
If things keep going the way they are for OM System right now, then I’ll be very happy. The company has been working on improving their cameras like the OM System OM1, and the more we use it the more we’re convinced. Lots of folks won’t believe what Micro Four Thirds can do for them. But honestly, there isn’t a lot of complain about. The OM System OM1 is one of the most innovative cameras on the market, and using it in Pro Capture Mode really proves it. So we updated our OM System OM1 review to reflect that.
The NEW HP 34″ Desktop PC Has What Photographers Want
I think lots of photographers just want to sit there and stare at a massive screen when they’re editing; at least those using PCs do. So that’s probably why the new HP 34″ Desktop PC will appeal to photographers; at least, that’s one reason. I mean, I’m an iMac user, but we don’t have a native 34″ display iMac. Beyond that, it just looks amazingly gorgeous. Plus, the specs are something to behold.
The Phoblographer
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.http://thephoblographer.com/
Comments / 0