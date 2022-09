Illinois coach Bret Bielema called facing Virginia for the second straight season “a tale of two cities” because of the Cavaliers’ offseason coaching changes. After experiencing the worst of times in last year’s 42-14 loss in Charlottesville, Va., the Illini (1-1) hope for better results on Saturday afternoon when Virginia (1-0) visits Champaign, Ill.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO