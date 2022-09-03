50 Penn Place Art Gallery sets art opening reception for September 11

Read full article on original website
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
School districts respond to list of banned books
Edmond and Bristow Public Schools responded to a list of banned books that has circulated around social media claiming that the districts have multiple books currently banned from their school libraries.
city-sentinel.com
OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City. The main phone number is 405-522-7945. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this...
city-sentinel.com
Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emily Busey, a teacher at Edmond Memorial High School has been named the 2022 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K–12 American history education. Busey,...
oknursingtimes.com
Neuropathy Clinic Renewing Quality of Life for Oklahoma Seniors
An estimated 20 million Americans are living with chronic pain due to neuropathy. At Nerve Renewal Neuropathy Clinic located at 3705 NW 63rd Street, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City, they help Oklahomans renew their quality of life through proven nerve pain treatments that provide safe and effective relief. Clinic hours...
okctalk.com
Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown
Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
okctalk.com
Plan, funding finalized for Union Station
A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
KOCO
Rallygoers stand in solidarity with workers looking to unionize in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While many families had the day off from work, some workers in Oklahoma City spent their Labor Day rallying at the state Capitol. Workers, families and leaders stood in solidarity for a better workplace. "Today is a day of empowerment for all workers," said Collin Pollitt,...
Foster parents battle tribe over custody of “tribal” baby
A custody tug-of-war is unfolding in Canadian County between a couple, who has been fostering a little boy, and a Native American tribe.
McLoud preacher and family homeless after Sunday house fire
A local pastor and his family are trying to clean up after their parsonage caught fire minutes before starting his Sunday sermon.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.
News On 6
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
KOCO
Woman reported missing out of Midwest City found in ravine in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman reported missing out of Midwest City was found in a ravine in Spencer. KOCO 5 learned new information on Tuesday about the woman found dead in a crashed car. A memorial has started at 35th Street and Douglas Boulevard where on Monday, a car...
KOCO
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
KOCO
Investigation underway after deadly shooting near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County, just northeast of Shawnee. Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. to a call about a person on a road near MacArthur and Crosslin roads. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead.
