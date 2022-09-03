City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10

Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner
Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner. The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations. City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water. The city said to stop the spread, boaters need...
city-sentinel.com
OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City. The main phone number is 405-522-7945. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
‘I can’t do this every month’: Edmond residents claim to see massive increase in electric bills, some even billed twice
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- The topic of Edmond electric bills is a hot one on social media as dozens of residents shared the total of their most recent bill. Some Edmond Facebook users claimed to have electric bills as high as $650, $800, and $900. One Edmond dad who declined an on-camera interview told KFOR he’s […]
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
Oklahoma City Job Fair seeking employees for dozens of positions
If you are looking for a new career, you won't want to miss the Oklahoma City Job Fair this week.
Woman Hospitalized In NE OKC Shooting After Dispute Over Phone Plan
A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an Oklahoma City shooting near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Tamira Stiggers, the fiancée of the victim, said the shooter was motivated by a recent dispute over a phone plan. Stiggers said the shooter, whom she...
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
News On 6
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
Suspect shot in face after trying to break into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken to a hospital after authorities said he was shot in the face while trying to break into an Oklahoma City apartment. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect was shot in the face after trying to break into an apartment near Southeast 44th Street and Cherry Hill Lane. The suspect fled the scene, but Del City police later found him at a home on Delmar Road.
OK health departments prepare for new COVID-19 booster rollout
County health departments are preparing to roll out the new COVID-19 booster shots as early as this week.
“They were very incoherent, not responding to anything,” 2 arrested following odd encounter with stopped car at OKC intersection
Oklahoma City police had quite the encounter Monday morning after they were called to a stopped vehicle at an intersection on the city's northwest side.
OKC Animal Welfare To Receive MAPS 4 Funding For New Animal Shelter
Overcrowding is just one of the many issues the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is facing. The city originally allocated $38 million of their MAPS 4 funding for a new animal shelter and later bumped that up to $42 million. The shelter told News 9 that the new space will help...
McLoud Family Loses Nearly Everything In Weekend House Fire
A pastor's family in McLoud lost everything in a house fire Sunday morning. The homeowners, their son, daughter-in-law and their four grandchildren were living inside of the home at the time. There are two GoFundMe links to donate to the family. To donate to the pastor and his wife, click...
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
1 Dead Following Homicide In Pottawatomie County
Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County. The incident happened near East MacArthur Street and Crosslin Road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said the male victim was located by a passerby at around 1 a.m. Deputies said this incident isn't a threat to the public. This is...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
vinepair.com
The Number of Sonic Drive-Ins in Every State [MAP]
Is there a more distinctly American institution than the Sonic Drive-In? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, what with sweet slushes, Ocean Waters, shakes, and gooey mozzarella sticks, all from roller-skating waiters. In 1953, the first model of the drive-in restaurant opened in Shawnee, Okla., originally named Top Hat....
