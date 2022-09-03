ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination

Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Waste Disposal#Landfills#Solid Waste#Oklahoma City Landfill#Oklahoma City Utilities#Okc Utilities
KOCO

Suspect shot in face after trying to break into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken to a hospital after authorities said he was shot in the face while trying to break into an Oklahoma City apartment. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect was shot in the face after trying to break into an apartment near Southeast 44th Street and Cherry Hill Lane. The suspect fled the scene, but Del City police later found him at a home on Delmar Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
vinepair.com

The Number of Sonic Drive-Ins in Every State [MAP]

Is there a more distinctly American institution than the Sonic Drive-In? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, what with sweet slushes, Ocean Waters, shakes, and gooey mozzarella sticks, all from roller-skating waiters. In 1953, the first model of the drive-in restaurant opened in Shawnee, Okla., originally named Top Hat....
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy