City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken to a hospital after authorities said he was shot in the face while trying to break into an Oklahoma City apartment. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect was shot in the face after trying to break into an apartment near Southeast 44th Street and Cherry Hill Lane. The suspect fled the scene, but Del City police later found him at a home on Delmar Road.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO