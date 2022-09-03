Paseo Arts Association issues a 'Call for Entries' -- 2022 Small Art Show, entry deadline October 10 for November Show

Read full article on original website
city-sentinel.com
OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City. The main phone number is 405-522-7945. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
poncacitynow.com
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
okctalk.com
Plan, funding finalized for Union Station
A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
School districts respond to list of banned books
Edmond and Bristow Public Schools responded to a list of banned books that has circulated around social media claiming that the districts have multiple books currently banned from their school libraries.
city-sentinel.com
Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emily Busey, a teacher at Edmond Memorial High School has been named the 2022 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K–12 American history education. Busey,...
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Hello Kitty Café pop-up truck to make stop in OKC
The pink café-on-wheels will be parked at Penn Square Mall near Texas de Brazil from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
city-sentinel.com
Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell to receive NSU’s Presidents’ Award for Community Service
OKLAHOMA CITY - Medal of Honor recipient and former Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice Dwight Birdwell was named the next recipient of the Northeastern State University Presidents’ Award for Community Service. Birdwell will be honored during the university’s homecoming celebrations. He will also be recognized on September 23 during...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
okcfox.com
School districts call book ban accusation 'fake news'
A report from non-profit PEN America is getting some new attention this week. It has many people angry that books are being banned in Oklahoma. PEN America is claiming well-known books, that have been taught for decades, are being banned from Edmond and Bristow Public Schools. But the districts are...
OKC Animal Welfare To Receive MAPS 4 Funding For New Animal Shelter
Overcrowding is just one of the many issues the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is facing. The city originally allocated $38 million of their MAPS 4 funding for a new animal shelter and later bumped that up to $42 million. The shelter told News 9 that the new space will help...
Oklahoma City Job Fair seeking employees for dozens of positions
If you are looking for a new career, you won't want to miss the Oklahoma City Job Fair this week.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner
Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner. The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations. City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water. The city said to stop the spread, boaters need...
vinepair.com
The Number of Sonic Drive-Ins in Every State [MAP]
Is there a more distinctly American institution than the Sonic Drive-In? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, what with sweet slushes, Ocean Waters, shakes, and gooey mozzarella sticks, all from roller-skating waiters. In 1953, the first model of the drive-in restaurant opened in Shawnee, Okla., originally named Top Hat....
‘I can’t do this every month’: Edmond residents claim to see massive increase in electric bills, some even billed twice
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- The topic of Edmond electric bills is a hot one on social media as dozens of residents shared the total of their most recent bill. Some Edmond Facebook users claimed to have electric bills as high as $650, $800, and $900. One Edmond dad who declined an on-camera interview told KFOR he’s […]
okctalk.com
Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown
Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
Oklahoma City Council Votes To Suspend Relationship With Russian Sister City
The Oklahoma City Council voted to suspend its partnership with a Russian city. This comes after Ukraine asked U.S. mayors to terminate their relationships with Russian sister cities. Oklahoma City (OKC) has been in a partnership with Ulyanovsk, Russia for over 20 years. The city council recently voted to stand...
