Oklahoma City, OK

Paseo Arts Association issues a 'Call for Entries' -- 2022 Small Art Show, entry deadline October 10 for November Show

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 4 days ago
OKC VeloCity

OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination

Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Plan, funding finalized for Union Station

A firm plan and budget are finally in place for the renovation of one of OKC's most beautiful buildings: Union Station at the south end of Scissortail Park. Almost a century old, the building last served railroad riders in 1967. Since that time it's largely been shuttered with occasional office use.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emily Busey, a teacher at Edmond Memorial High School has been named the 2022 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K–12 American history education. Busey,...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

School districts call book ban accusation 'fake news'

A report from non-profit PEN America is getting some new attention this week. It has many people angry that books are being banned in Oklahoma. PEN America is claiming well-known books, that have been taught for decades, are being banned from Edmond and Bristow Public Schools. But the districts are...
EDMOND, OK
vinepair.com

The Number of Sonic Drive-Ins in Every State [MAP]

Is there a more distinctly American institution than the Sonic Drive-In? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, what with sweet slushes, Ocean Waters, shakes, and gooey mozzarella sticks, all from roller-skating waiters. In 1953, the first model of the drive-in restaurant opened in Shawnee, Okla., originally named Top Hat....
SHAWNEE, OK
okctalk.com

Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown

Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

