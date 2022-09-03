Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Mystikal, New Orleans-born rapper, indicted on first-degree rape, could face life sentence
Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. The Ascension Parish...
3 consecutive life sentences for defendant convicted in Metairie triple murder retrial
Corey Woods, the defendant again convicted in a Metairie triple murder following a retrial of his case, has been ordered to serve life in prison on each count, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Judge Donald Rowan Jr. of the 24th Judicial District Court handed down the sentence Friday. Rowan...
Our Views: Wrongful convictions and lengthy sentences deserve course corrections
Elvis Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and armed robbery following a deadly 1977 melee in a New Orleans bar, and sent away to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. In 1997, Cedric Dent also went to Angola, to serve a life sentence for murder. Earline Brooks...
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day
The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
DNA used to identify masked gunman in deadly Harvey quadruple shooting: JPSO
After a masked gunman opened fire on a vehicle in Harvey earlier this year, leaving one person dead and two others injured, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives identified a suspect from blood the gunman left behind after he too was wounded when a victim returned fire. Two months after the...
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
Woman killed in Labor Day shooting in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 32-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Labor Day in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The woman arrived at a hospital around 9 p.m. Monday, seeking treatment for her injuries, authorities said. She later died. Her name has not been released. Police later determined the shooting happened at...
Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
Victim of Uptown New Orleans carjacking, shooting still critical condition 1½ months later
More than 1½ months after he was shot and carjacked in Uptown New Orleans, allegedly by an escapee of the Bridge City juvenile prison, Scott Toups remains in a hospital in critical condition. His wife of 33 years, Stacie Toups, described him as an electrical foreman who loved his...
Two shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the Behrman section of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the violence at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Wall and Elizardi boulevards. Emergency Medical Services took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release...
2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
Funeral services for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu to be held Saturday
A funeral Mass for former Mayor Moon Landrieu, who died Monday at the age of 92, will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church, 6367 St. Charles Ave. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The services will be livestreamed at youtube.com/c/HNJChurchNewOrleans. Burial will be...
Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish presents Crystal Elephant awards
The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish awarded its Crystal Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award to Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro during a recent gala at Metairie Country Club. The patron party was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was the guest speaker for the event. Proceeds from the event...
It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell
The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
Bicyclist falls in traffic on Elysian Fields, is struck, killed, New Orleans police say
A bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue near Interstate 610. The victim, a man, was riding on a sidewalk when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where a vehicle struck him at about 3:45 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said He died at a hospital.
