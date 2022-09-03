The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO