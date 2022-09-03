ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

NOLA.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Algiers shooting on Labor Day

The coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a Labor Day shooting in Algiers. Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker was 32, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. She was shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues (map) and went around 9 p.m. to a hospital, where she later died.
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office

A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NOLA.com

Two shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the Behrman section of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the violence at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Wall and Elizardi boulevards. Emergency Medical Services took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release...
NOLA.com

2 men dead after shooting in Little Woods, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that left two men dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive (map). The victims were pronounced dead at the scene,...
NOLA.com

It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell

The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
SLIDELL, LA

