Ann Arbor, MI

Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and this week's slate is loaded with some FCS vs. FBS matchups. Although Week 2 doesn't look nearly as exciting as Week 1, there are some decent matchups sprinkled throughout. No. 1 Alabama travels to Texas to take on the Longhorns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Picks Ahead of NFL Season

Dragons and elves will no longer dominate television, streaming services or watercooler conversations, because the NFL is back this week with the start of the 2022 regular season. As attentions turn toward professional football, the status of individual teams will be under far more scrutiny. With roster needs quickly becoming...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Alabama Band Won't Travel to Game vs. Texas Because of Seating Controversy

The University of Alabama announced its Million Dollar Band won't travel for Saturday's marquee college football game against Texas. "Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution's ticket allotment at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the school told Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. D'Andre Swift, Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles usher in the second full season of Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions with heightened expectations. Philadelphia assembled a cast of stars around Hurts on offense and on defense so that the ball can be back in Hurts' hands as soon as possible in every game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason reviewed

After a late-season turnaround nearly produced a second Super Bowl trip in three years, the 49ers saw trade rumors overshadow their offseason. Two chapters of Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks emerged — before and after a March shoulder surgery that changed the equation — and Deebo Samuel sent out a request to be moved. As San Francisco gears up for its sixth Kyle Shanahan season, Samuel and Garoppolo are back in the fold. The 49ers are once again expected to be a Super Bowl contender, but their quarterback variable hovers as one of the NFC’s top wild cards.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field

Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Larry Fitzgerald Joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's safe to assume fans have seen the last of the legendary wide receiver on the field. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald agreed to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown program. The former Arizona Cardinals star is expected to appear on five to seven shows this year.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Broncos Must Pursue After Preseason

With Russell Wilson joining the Denver Broncos in 2022, the team should be an attractive option for free agents looking to chase a ring. At least that's what Wilson's hope is. The quarterback recently spoke to media about his vision for the Broncos during his tenure, and it involves bringing in plenty of talent.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Tom Brady: 'We Got to Get Him out of This League'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said what a lot of defenders are thinking ahead of his team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We got to get him out of this league," Parsons said of the 45-year-old Tom Brady, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He's been dominating this league too long. ... He wants to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach."
TAMPA, FL

