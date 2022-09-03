Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report
Brian Robinson's Knee Swelling Down a Lot After Shooting, Commanders' Rivera Says
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera provided an encouraging update on rookie running back Brian Robinson. Rivera said Wednesday on the The Don Geronimo Show (via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala) the swelling in Robinson's knee has lessened "an awful lot." The 23-year-old no longer needs crutches either. Robinson was...
Bleacher Report
College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game
Week 2 of the college football season is here, and this week's slate is loaded with some FCS vs. FBS matchups. Although Week 2 doesn't look nearly as exciting as Week 1, there are some decent matchups sprinkled throughout. No. 1 Alabama travels to Texas to take on the Longhorns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Picks Ahead of NFL Season
Dragons and elves will no longer dominate television, streaming services or watercooler conversations, because the NFL is back this week with the start of the 2022 regular season. As attentions turn toward professional football, the status of individual teams will be under far more scrutiny. With roster needs quickly becoming...
Bleacher Report
Alabama Band Won't Travel to Game vs. Texas Because of Seating Controversy
The University of Alabama announced its Million Dollar Band won't travel for Saturday's marquee college football game against Texas. "Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution's ticket allotment at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the school told Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Ron Rivera Backs Antonio Gibson: 'We're Going to Give Him the Football'
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera still believes in Antonio Gibson despite an up-and-down preseason. "I trust him," Rivera told reporters Wednesday. "We're going to give him the football. I have no issue with that." Gibson has been Washington's clear leading rusher in each of his first two seasons, totaling...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona Cardinals' Devon Kennard goes from being cut to possible Sunday playing time
Devon Kennard made no secret of how he felt about the Cardinals releasing him last week. The ninth-year NFL veteran linebacker went through a roller coaster of emotions, that start with him not making the team's 53-man roster, then two days later signed to the practice squad. "I was upset, don't feel like it should have happened....
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. D'Andre Swift, Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles usher in the second full season of Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions with heightened expectations. Philadelphia assembled a cast of stars around Hurts on offense and on defense so that the ball can be back in Hurts' hands as soon as possible in every game.
The San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason reviewed
After a late-season turnaround nearly produced a second Super Bowl trip in three years, the 49ers saw trade rumors overshadow their offseason. Two chapters of Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks emerged — before and after a March shoulder surgery that changed the equation — and Deebo Samuel sent out a request to be moved. As San Francisco gears up for its sixth Kyle Shanahan season, Samuel and Garoppolo are back in the fold. The 49ers are once again expected to be a Super Bowl contender, but their quarterback variable hovers as one of the NFC’s top wild cards.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field
Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
Bleacher Report
Jets' Joe Flacco to Start Week 1 vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson to Miss Several Games
Joe Flacco is set to serve as the New York Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 1 game against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jets starter Zach Wilson is "not quite ready" as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during the preseason.
Bleacher Report
Tyler Lockett Says Seahawks Fans Should Cheer Russell Wilson in Return to Seattle
It's hard to predict how Seattle Seahawks fans will greet Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Monday night when he faces his former team for the first time, but Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett told reporters he believes Wilson should be given an ovation from the crowd that attends the season opener.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Larry Fitzgerald Joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'
Larry Fitzgerald hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's safe to assume fans have seen the last of the legendary wide receiver on the field. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald agreed to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown program. The former Arizona Cardinals star is expected to appear on five to seven shows this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts Broncos Must Pursue After Preseason
With Russell Wilson joining the Denver Broncos in 2022, the team should be an attractive option for free agents looking to chase a ring. At least that's what Wilson's hope is. The quarterback recently spoke to media about his vision for the Broncos during his tenure, and it involves bringing in plenty of talent.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Tom Brady: 'We Got to Get Him out of This League'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said what a lot of defenders are thinking ahead of his team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We got to get him out of this league," Parsons said of the 45-year-old Tom Brady, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He's been dominating this league too long. ... He wants to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach."
Bleacher Report
Report: NFL 'Absolutely' Will Consider Discipline for Future Joint Practice Incidents
The NFL will "absolutely" consider disciplining players for incidents during joint practices in the future under the same system it uses to sanction players for their on-field actions during games, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The idea is "already on the winter agenda," Maske added. Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Questions If Russell Wilson's Success Was Only Due to Seahawks' Defense
The Seattle Seahawks had some fantastic defenses during the Russell Wilson era, headlined by the Legion of Boom secondary that included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. At least one AFC executive wonders if that was the main catalyst for the team's success. "It's interesting that a guy like...
Comments / 0