ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fast-moving California wildfire prompts evacuations of thousands of residents

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27p5to_0hhCbFWR00

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A rapidly moving fire in Northern California had burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land by Saturday morning and prompted evacuations of thousands of residents, some of whom were also injured.

The blaze, called the Mill Fire, started on Friday nearly 230 miles (370 km) north of Sacramento. By Saturday morning it was about 20% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

About 100 homes and buildings were reported destroyed by the fire, authorities said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County. The emergency declaration will help residents access federal aid and unlock state resources.

Newsom's office said the fire had caused civilian injuries and power outages, destroyed homes and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. Local officials said people should plan for "at a minimum several days" to stay away from evacuated areas.

Siskiyou County, home to Klamath National Forest, has a population of about 44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Kim Greene, the mayor of the small city of Weed in Siskiyou County, told the Los Angeles Times that the fire started at a lumber mill.

Videos posted on Twitter by local media and journalists showed the fire destroying an industrial building in Weed, burning forested land and spreading through residential areas.

Another fire called the Mountain Fire was also simultaneously spreading in Gazelle, located 10 miles (16 km)northwest of Weed. As of Saturday morning, that fire was only 5% contained and had burned about 3,400 acres (1,375 hectares) of land.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires. The two most devastating years on record were in 2020 and 2021, based on the number of acres burned.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
SFGate

3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
State
California State
City
Gazelle, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Weed, CA
City
Washington, CA
Weed, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Weather Channel

Photos Of California's Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California. The fire remains only 5% contained. Photos show structures and trees incinerated as firefighters battle the blaze. A wildfire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California,...
HEMET, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour

HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
HEMET, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#U S Census Bureau#Klamath National Forest#The U S Census Bureau#The Los Angeles Times
FOX40

Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said.  The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator.  The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Rotating Power Outages in California

California's power grid operator issued energy emergency alerts this week in an effort to prevent power outages as a statewide late-summer heat wave intensifies. An Emergency Energy Alert 1 was issued Monday afternoon -- that's a step beyond one of the more common power outage prevention steps, a voluntary statewide Flex Alert. An Emergency Alert 2 was issued Monday evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
KCRA.com

California heat wave: Dangerous temperatures set records on Labor Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat blasted Northern California on Labor Day as thousands across the region experienced record-high temperatures. Sacramento Executive Airport set a record-breaking 115 degrees. That beat a daily record of 108 degrees set in 1988 and the September record of 109. The all-time record for that location is 115 degrees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

575K+
Followers
353K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy