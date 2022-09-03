ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Authorities Still Searching for last Missing Person from the Tragic Indiana Flooding

Following the tragic flooding in Indiana, one individual is still missing. An elderly woman in Indiana who could not flee her home in time due to flash flooding was killed. On Saturday, flooding was triggered by torrential rainfall in sections of Kentucky and Indiana; southern Indiana was particularly heavily struck. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, a disastrous flash flood affected Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison.
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

State of Emergency Declared in Georgia After Severe Flooding

Georgia declared a state of emergency as a result of severe floods. On Sunday, heavy rains brought by sluggish storms caused flooding at a water treatment facility, hampered transport, and delayed a Major League Baseball game in northern Georgia. Heavy Downpour. Following Sunday's heavy downpour and catastrophic flooding that cut...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals

Comments / 0

Community Policy