Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Authorities Still Searching for last Missing Person from the Tragic Indiana Flooding
Following the tragic flooding in Indiana, one individual is still missing. An elderly woman in Indiana who could not flee her home in time due to flash flooding was killed. On Saturday, flooding was triggered by torrential rainfall in sections of Kentucky and Indiana; southern Indiana was particularly heavily struck. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, a disastrous flash flood affected Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison.
natureworldnews.com
Fairview Fire in Southern California Kills Two Civilians, Forces Evacuations of over 1,000 People
A wildfire called "Fairview Fire" has killed two civilians in Southern California, according to California officials as of Tuesday evening, September 6. Another person was taken to a hospital due to serious burn injuries on the body sustained from the fire. The fast-moving wildland fire has grown rapidly and forced...
natureworldnews.com
State of Emergency Declared in Georgia After Severe Flooding
Georgia declared a state of emergency as a result of severe floods. On Sunday, heavy rains brought by sluggish storms caused flooding at a water treatment facility, hampered transport, and delayed a Major League Baseball game in northern Georgia. Heavy Downpour. Following Sunday's heavy downpour and catastrophic flooding that cut...
natureworldnews.com
Amidst Intense Heat, California Declares Grid Emergency, Officials Fear Mass Blackout
As electricity usage approaches a five-year high, California declares a grid emergency. As a scorching heat wave sends temperatures soaring into the triple digits, officials worry that blackouts will occur in the nation's biggest state. Grid Emergency. When the system operator's ability to fulfill its main performance goal (PPO) responsibilities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Soaks New Jersey as NWS Issues Tornado Warning, Flood Watch, Three Other Alerts
Heavy rain is soaking some parts of New Jersey, prompting the NWS to issue a tornado warning, a flood watch, and three other alerts. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cape May County in New Jersey, advising residents to seek safety inside a sturdy structure right away.
natureworldnews.com
8-Foot Alligator Euthanized Following Attack on Elderly Woman in Florida
An elderly woman, 77 years old, has been taken to the hospital after an attack by a near 8-foot alligator in a Florida neighborhood. The alligator has been euthanized by the authorities for being a nuisance. The reptile which had been lingering in a pond by Ellsworth Avenue bit the...
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
Comments / 0