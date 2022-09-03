Read full article on original website
Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there...
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
Wildfire preparedness level raised to 4, what does that mean?
Fire experts say hot and dry weather that's expected to stick around for about a week may make it more challenging to control Idaho's larger fires. “The fire season right now is really critical and the fires are getting big and they’re dangerous,” said Nate Leising, a public information officer on the Ross Fork fire.
"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire...
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
Initial cleanup underway at abandoned Idaho mine as company hopes to resume mining
Originally published Aug. 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.YELLOW PINE, Idaho — A gold mining company has begun the initial cleanup of a historic mine site in the Central Idaho mountains where it hopes to resume mining operations. Perpetua Resources, formerly known as Midas Gold, is seeking approval from the federal government...
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
Three vie to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor
BOISE — Idaho’s lieutenant governor post is a part-time position, but the lieutenant governor is also the person next in line to be governor, presides over the Senate, and takes on other official duties as delegated by the governor. On the November ballot, three candidates are running for...
Breaking down Georgia's law against driving too slow in the left lane
GEORGIA (WFXL) — The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. Basically you're slowing down pretty much everything ... you're clogging it up, making people really aggravated," said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Max Webb. "We always have to keep our eyes on not only what's in front of us, but what's behind us. We've got to move over for these folks to keep the traffic moving. We need to get rid of our distractions and drive alert, and arrive alive."
