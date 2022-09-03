Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Urban Legends of the ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
The Farm: The Hippies of TennesseeTyler Mc.Summertown, TN
Related
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting Cancelled for Thursday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY HAS CANCELLED. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
McFarland Park Peir Closure
FLORENCE CITY OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THE PEIR AT MCFARLAND PARK WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE FRIDAY BY FLORENCE CITY MAYOR ANDY BETTERTON, WHO ADVISED THE CLOSURE WAS MADE OUT OF CARE AND CONCERN FOR THE SAFETY AND WELL BEING OF THOSE WHO UTILIZE THE PEIR. HE DID NOT SPEAK ON WHY THE CLOSURE WAS MADE AND WHAT REPAIRS ARE NEEDED.
radio7media.com
New Rotary Playground Opens to Public Thursday
THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE BLUE CROSS HEALTHY PLACE PLAYGROUND AT ROTARY PARK WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT 927 NORTH MILITARY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WAS SELECTED BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF TENNESSEE AS ONE OF THREE COMMUNITIES TO INVEST FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. THE RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:30. THE PARK OFFICAILLAY BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON THURSDAY AND NOON.
radio7media.com
Giles County Community Rural Food Delivery
THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE SEPTEMBER “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS CANNED MEATS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - And the Beat Goes On
All of us fill many roles in our lives. I am a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. I serve on boards, coach kids’ sports, and raise cattle. I am the senior pastor of United Church and now, Lawrence County Executive. In all these roles I benefit from others’...
radio7media.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Marshall County
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT IF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZORDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPT. 10 8AM-NOON. TENNESSEANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE -INCLUDING FLUIDS, PESTISIDES, RECHARGABLE BATTERIES AND MORE TO MARSHALL COUNTY SOLID WASTE, 611 HAWKINS DR. LEWISBURG. A PERSON DOES NOT NEED TO LIVE IN THE COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE. Contact Nolan Bone at 931-374-2908 or visit tn.gov for more information.
North Alabama Medical Center hosting job fair
America is currently facing a national shortage of nurses, and NAMC is no exception.
WAFF
Old highway 431 bridges nearing completion
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The project has been in development for over three years. The bridges used to be 18 feet wide, so only one car could pass through at a time. Daniel Santo told me the bridges used to be a mess. “Someone hit my mirror, because they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
radio7media.com
August Stats
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS…
radio7media.com
Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
TUESDAY NIGHT AT APPROX 8 PM A LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A MALE SUBJECT NEAR THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HWY 43 IN LAWRENCEBURG. AFTER REQUESTING DRIVER’S LICENSE AND VEHICLE DOCUMENTS FROM THE DRIVER THE DEPUTY WENT BACK TO HIS UNIT TO RUN ROUTINE CHECKS. IT WAS AT THAT TIME THE DRIVER LEFT THE SCENE OF THE TRAFFIC STOP AND BEGAN TO FLEE FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE VIOLATOR DID ATTEMPT TO CROSS A DRAINAGE DITCH WHERE THE VEHICLE BECAME STUCK. THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY AGAIN EXITED HIS PATROL UNIT AND ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN THE SUBJECT. THE SUBJECT PICKED UP A HANDGUN FROM THE PASSENGER SIDE OF THE VEHICLE. THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE AGAIN BECAME MOBILE AND STRUCK THE DEPUTY AND ANOTHER ASSISTING PATROL UNIT ARRIVING ON SCENE. THE DEPUTY RETURNED TO HIS PATROL UNIT AND BEGAN PURSUING THE SUBJECT EAST TOWARDS HWY 64. A FEW MILES EAST ON PULASKI HIGHWAY, DEPUTY’S OBSERVED ITEMS BEING THROWN FROM THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE. NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF PULASKI HWY AND THE 64 BYPASS THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE SLOWED AND THEN CAME TO A STOP. WHILE BOTH DEPUTIES APPROACHED THE VEHICLE, THE MALE SUBJECT PUT THE HANDGUN TO HIS HEAD AND SHOT HIMSELF. DEPUTIES' IMMEDIATELY CALLED FOR EMS AND BEGAN CPR. THE SUBJECT WAS SUBSEQUENTLY TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITAL WHERE HIS CONDITION IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.
Alabama electric co-op GM agrees to guilty plea in kickback scheme
The general manager of a north Alabama electric cooperative intends to plead guilty in federal court to a bribery charge, according to court documents. Bruce L. Purdy, general manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson in Jackson County, will plead guilty to a bribery charge, according to the terms of the plea agreement filed last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urban Legends of the Shoals
Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Senior Olympics
THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING THEIR ANNUAL SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT SENIOR OLYMPICS OCTOBER 17TH THROUGH 21ST. THE SENIOR OLYMPICS IS FOR MEN AND WOMEN AGES 50 AND OLDER AND WILL HAVE SPORTS FROM SHUFFLEBOARD, GOLF, BOWLING, CORNHOLE, AND TRACK & FIELD. REGISTRATION IS GOING ON NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16TH . FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE PARKS AND RECREATION OFFICE AT 762-4231.
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
North Alabama State Fair returns to Muscle Shoals next week
One of North Alabama's most famous annual events will return to the Shoals next week.
Huntsville gas prices fall again; among the lowest in Alabama
Planning to fill the tank after the long weekend? Huntsville's boasting some of the cheapest prices in the state!
Huntsville attorneys want excessive force lawsuit dismissed in HPD officer shooting case
Lawyers for the city of Huntsville are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Wednesday to argue why the city should be dismissed as a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jeffrey Parker.
Comments / 0